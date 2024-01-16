The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Emmy Awards

Getty Images

The biggest night in television, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is here. This year the festivities are being hosted at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. Red carpet fashion has swiftly seen an uptick in old Hollywood glam-inspired looks which is satisfying. It also is a pivot that means custom designs by couturiers like Dior, Versace, and more. For the 2024 Emmy’s many stars who have stolen the hearts of their fans in 2023 such as Sheryl Lee Ralph showed up in looks that exude sophistication. Ralph who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary was spotted in a custom white Christian Siriano gown. Her picturesque gown was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice.

Ayo Edebiri, a woman we have been enamored with for her sartorial choices wore custom Louis Vuitton. The black leather dress styled by Danielle Goldberg includes details such as a cinched bodice and a chic balloon skirt. Her look is insanely chic partially due to it being accentuated by simple jewelry and black sandals. Edebiri won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her memorable character in The Bear.

More exciting looks include Tracee Ellis Ross who wore a striking minimalist Sportmax dress courtesy of image architect Karla Welch. Taraji P. Henson one of tonight’s Emmy presenters looked brilliant in a custom Versace gown in a deep burgundy tone–jewels are by Simon G. Credit for this look goes to Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Additionally, nine-time Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae dons a Spring/Summer 2024 Pamella Roland gown with a plethora of feathers. Rae who took home a nom for A Black Lady Sketch Show also wore drop striking drop earrings. We could not end without centering Tyler James Williams of Abbott who showed up in a custom Dolce & Gabbana black leather suit. His look is a bit of a departure for him, but it works.

Below keep scrolling for all the standout looks from the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet.

01 01 Taraji P. Henson At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

02 02 Ayo Edebiri At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

03 03 Sheryl Lee Ralph At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

04 04 Issa Rae At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

05 05 Robin Thede At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

06 06 Tyler James Williams At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

07 07 Garcelle Beauvais At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Frederic J. Brown /AFP via Getty Images

08 08 Quinta Brunson At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

09 09 Ariana DeBose At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

10 10 Colman Domingo At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

11 11 Donald Glover At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

12 12 Dominique Fishback At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

13 13 Tracee Ellis Ross At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

14 14 Anthony Anderson At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

15 15 Niecy Nash-Betts At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images