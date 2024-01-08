We Noticed There Wasn’t Much Bling On The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Getty Images

At the Golden Globes yesterday evening Black celebrities were mostly bare when it came to jewelry. A few exceptions were Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph and beloved actress Erika Alexander wearing jewelry from brands like Fernando Jorge and Ring Concierge. But, even the pieces these lovely ladies wore were quite minimal in comparison to other dramatic Golden Globe red carpet looks of the past. It seems a clear decolletage for the red carpet is still in. Similar to last year’s Golden Globes, Quinta Brunson wore no necklace on the red carpet alongside her Balmain gown and a slew of other celebrities were also wearing minimal jewelry.

The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri who won an award for best performance by an actress in a comedy series wore a jaw-dropping strapless red Prada dress—with no necklace. On Edebiri, we did spot minimalistic drop earrings and a structured ring by Boucheron. Our Holiday Issue cover star, Fantasia, also wore a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana dress with no necklace–she did wear a ring, bracelet, and pair of earrings by Ring Concierge–she also wore a pinky ring by Simon G.

Actresses Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Skai Jackson, and Danielle Brooks wore excellent gowns by Rodarte, Jenny Packham and Moschino which consisted of necklines perfect for a sparkling necklace yet their necks were bare. Brooks opted to wear a cuff bracelet, drop earrings, and a cocktail ring by Swarovski. Joy Randolph also won her first Golden Globe yesterday for her supporting actress role in The Holdovers.

Even though Issa Rae and Oprah Winfrey’s gowns by Pamella Roland and Louis Vuitton respectively made statements, you’d think a necklace accessory would be on–but these ladies opted for no gaudy jewels. Rae however did don pieces by Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar whilst was spotted in sleek jewelry by Chopard. American Fiction standout Erika Alexander showed up in a patterned frock and accessories courtesy of Ring Concierge. But her pieces were tasteful. Sheryl Lee Ralph who was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice arrived in a classic tennis necklace and rings by Fernando Jorge. These under-the-radar items were accompanied by yellow and black Safiyaa frock.

The Golden Globes did just come back last year after COVID precautions and now it’s back after a Hollywood hiatus of writing or filming due to the WGA strike. Last year, Fashionista reported that this no-jewelry trend could be a way to tone down displays of “vulgar” wealth after a difficult time during the pandemic. This could still be the case in addition to other crises and issues like global warming and war. Either way, it’s looking like this no-jewelry or lack of gaudy jewelry trend is here to stay, and gowns are having a larger moment. We’re not mad at it, but the question why their is no-jewelry still remains.