The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet dazzled with a spectacular display of glamour and style as Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived at the event. Actors, actresses, comedians, and filmmakers graced the red carpet in a stunning array of fashion choices, ranging from classic elegance to bold and avant-garde. Known as the “fun award show,” hosts of the pre-show mainly focus on style.

This red carpet unfolded with a vibrant mix of colors, textures, and silhouettes. Stars like Lenny Kravitz rocked a black Alexander McQueen fitted tailored jumpsuit, styled by Rodney Burns, while Tyler James Williams opted for a tan striped suit by Dolce and Gabbana. “It” Girl Ayo Edebiri turned heads in a red strapless Prada gown styled by Danielle Goldberg. The beloved Angela Bassett exuded sophistication in a gorgeous black strapless, long-sleeve floor-length gown by Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Jennifer Austin. American Fiction actress and our recent cover star, Issa Rae, stunned in a golden bedazzled long-sleeve gown designed by Pamella Roland.

Your favorite TV teachers from Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, graced the carpet in Balmain and Safiyaa. Brunson’s gown, a simple sparkly silver dress with mesh panels on the sides and a crisscross neckline, complemented Ralph’s more dramatic black dress with a lime green accent on her puff sleeves down to a train, styled by Jessica Paster. Our Holiday Issue cover star, Oprah Winfrey, of course, wore a purple dress in honor of her new film The Color Purple. Her dress was designed by Louis Vuitton and she was styled by Annabelle Harron.

Young actor Shamiek Moore embraced classic elegance in a black YSL suit with satin lapels, while young actress Skai Jackson radiated in a dazzling silver gown by Jenny Packham, styled by Monica Rose. Trevor Noah, one of our favorite show hosts, wore a black Ferragamo suit styled by LaToia Cunningham.

For a glimpse of these stars shining on the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet, keep scrolling.

01 01 Angela Bassett At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 02 Quinta Brunson At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 03 Trevor Noah At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Trevor Noah attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

04 04 Fantasia At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Fantasia Barrino attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 05 Liza Colón-Zayas At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

06 06 Edwin Lee Gibson At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Edwin Lee Gibson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

07 07 Skai Jackson At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Skai Jackson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

08 08 Lionel Boyce At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Lionel Boyce attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 09 Jelani Alladin At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Jelani Alladin attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

10 10 Erika Alexander At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Erika Alexander at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

11 11 Tyler James Williams At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Tyler James Williams at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

12 12 Da’Vine Joy Randolph At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

13 13 Gina Torres At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Gina Torres at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

14 14 Colman Domingo At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Colman Domingo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

15 15 Seydou Sarr At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Seydou Sarr attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

16 16 Lenny Kravitz At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

17 17 Sheryl Lee Ralph At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

18 18 Ayo Edebiri At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

19 19 Shameik Moore At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Shameik Moore attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

20 20 Janelle James At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Janelle James at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

21 21 David Oyelowo At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: David Oyelowo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

22 22 Oprah Winfrey At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

23 23 Issa Rae At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

24 24 Andra Day At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Andra Day attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

25 25 Jon Batiste At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Jon Batiste attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

26 26 Daniel Kaluuya At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Daniel Kaluuya attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

27 27 Zuri Hall At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Zuri Hall at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)