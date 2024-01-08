HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Golden Globes

The star-studded red carpet left nothing to be desired in terms of sheer chicness.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

The 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet dazzled with a spectacular display of glamour and style as Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived at the event. Actors, actresses, comedians, and filmmakers graced the red carpet in a stunning array of fashion choices, ranging from classic elegance to bold and avant-garde. Known as the “fun award show,” hosts of the pre-show mainly focus on style. 

This red carpet unfolded with a vibrant mix of colors, textures, and silhouettes. Stars like Lenny Kravitz rocked a black Alexander McQueen fitted tailored jumpsuit, styled by Rodney Burns, while Tyler James Williams opted for a tan striped suit by Dolce and Gabbana. “It” Girl Ayo Edebiri turned heads in a red strapless Prada gown styled by Danielle Goldberg. The beloved Angela Bassett exuded sophistication in a gorgeous black strapless, long-sleeve floor-length gown by Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Jennifer Austin. American Fiction actress and our recent cover star, Issa Rae, stunned in a golden bedazzled long-sleeve gown designed by Pamella Roland. 

Your favorite TV teachers from Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, graced the carpet in Balmain and Safiyaa. Brunson’s gown, a simple sparkly silver dress with mesh panels on the sides and a crisscross neckline, complemented Ralph’s more dramatic black dress with a lime green accent on her puff sleeves down to a train, styled by Jessica Paster. Our Holiday Issue cover star, Oprah Winfrey, of course, wore a purple dress in honor of her new film The Color Purple. Her dress was designed by Louis Vuitton and she was styled by Annabelle Harron. 

Young actor Shamiek Moore embraced classic elegance in a black YSL suit with satin lapels, while young actress Skai Jackson radiated in a dazzling silver gown by Jenny Packham, styled by Monica Rose. Trevor Noah, one of our favorite show hosts, wore a black Ferragamo suit styled by LaToia Cunningham. 

For a glimpse of these stars shining on the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet, keep scrolling. 

