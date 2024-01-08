Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Awards season has begun. Last night, the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards marked a return to award the film industry’s leading talent. This included winners Da’Vine Joy Randolph– who won best supporting actress for her role in The Holdover– and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri– who won best supporting actress. But in addition to taking home well-deserved awards, many of our favorites pulled some incredible beauty looks, too.

Oprah Winfrey graced the red carpet with a nod to The Color Purple in shades of violet. A berry-stained pout added depth to her look. And for the eyes, both matte and iridescent finishes invited a tight shadow behind her glasses, complete with contoured blush. As for stars Fantasia and Danielle Brooks, their looks were a mix of natural tones with a touch of blush.

While Barbie’s Issa Rae went with mocha lips and slicked hair, the two-time Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett went red with a precise carmine lip and full-bodied curls. Da’Vine Joy Randolph accepted her award in a cherry-cola look, while Ayo Edebiri appeared in a blunt bob.

Below, find 14 of the best beauty looks from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

01 01 Fantasia Fantasia Barrino at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

02 02 Angela Bassett BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 03 Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

04 04 Janelle James Janelle James at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

05 05 Liza Colón-Zayas BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

06 06 Lenny Kravitz BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

07 07 Erika Alexander Erika Alexander at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

08 08 Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

09 09 Sheryl Lee Ralph BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

10 10 Andra Day BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Andra Day at The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët & Chandon, Celebrating the 13th Year of Toast for a Cause at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2023 (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

11 11 Da’Vine Joy Randolph BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Supporting Actress award for “The Holdovers”, poses in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

12 12 Ayo Edebiri BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award for “The Bear” poses in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

13 13 Zuri Hall BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Zuri Hall attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)