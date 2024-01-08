HomeBeauty

Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes

From Oprah Winfrey’s purple shadow to Angela Bassett’s rich carmine lip, here are 14 of the best Golden Globe beauty looks.
Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes
Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

Awards season has begun. Last night, the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards marked a return to award the film industry’s leading talent. This included winners Da’Vine Joy Randolph– who won best supporting actress for her role in The Holdover– and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri– who won best supporting actress. But in addition to taking home well-deserved awards, many of our favorites pulled some incredible beauty looks, too.

Oprah Winfrey graced the red carpet with a nod to The Color Purple in shades of violet. A berry-stained pout added depth to her look. And for the eyes, both matte and iridescent finishes invited a tight shadow behind her glasses, complete with contoured blush. As for stars Fantasia and Danielle Brooks, their looks were a mix of natural tones with a touch of blush.

While Barbie’s Issa Rae went with mocha lips and slicked hair, the two-time Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett went red with a precise carmine lip and full-bodied curls. Da’Vine Joy Randolph accepted her award in a cherry-cola look, while Ayo Edebiri appeared in a blunt bob. 

Below, find 14 of the best beauty looks from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

TOPICS: 