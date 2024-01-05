The Most Glamorous Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Throughout The Years

On Sunday, the 81st Golden Globe Awards are kicking off to pay tribute to last year’s lauded television and film performances. At times what’s most compelling aside from the wins are the looks. While the style at this prestigious ceremony has shifted, one thing is certain, the red carpet is where you can continue to see celebrities like Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o serving glam in distinct gowns. Ahead of Sunday’s festivities we’re digging into the fashion archives of the Golden Globes and sharing the looks we have an affinity for.
First up, when Halle Berry wore a breathtaking chic sky blue satin frock by Reem Acra in 2003–this key moment not only notes Berry’s taste level but what was seen as acceptable in Hollywood during that time frame. And simple glam was clearly all the rage.
In 2007 at the 64th Golden Globes, the looks noticeably became more head-turning and distinct with Beyoncé donning a gold, glitzy gown by Elie Saab. This gown choice was a nod to her nomination for Golden Girls, but also a turning point in red carpet fashion because post-2007 looks at the Golden Globes became aesthetically stimulating. In recent years, women like Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis have become style stars in their own rites. Nyong’o had an unforgettable moment in 2014 when she wore a red Ralph Lauren cape dress. In 2017, Davis stunned in a yellow-shouldered Michael Kors gown when she accepted her Fences win.
Another highlight that is synonymous with a stellar acting performance includes Zoë Kravitz, who showed up to the 75th Golden Globes in a sleek Saint Laurent gown–Big Little Lies won multiple awards in 2018. The following year, Danai Gurira turned heads in a red Rodarte number. And last, but certainly not least. Rihanna’s black Schiaparelli dress from last year was a cultural reset. Her custom velvet gown was equipped with an oversized cape detail and a lavish train which we fell deeply in love.
Take a look at all the fashion wins from the Golden Globes red carpet throughout the years below.