The Most Glamorous Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Throughout The Years

On Sunday, the 81st Golden Globe Awards are kicking off to pay tribute to last year’s lauded television and film performances. At times what’s most compelling aside from the wins are the looks. While the style at this prestigious ceremony has shifted, one thing is certain, the red carpet is where you can continue to see celebrities like Beyoncé and Lupita Nyong’o serving glam in distinct gowns. Ahead of Sunday’s festivities we’re digging into the fashion archives of the Golden Globes and sharing the looks we have an affinity for.

First up, when Halle Berry wore a breathtaking chic sky blue satin frock by Reem Acra in 2003–this key moment not only notes Berry’s taste level but what was seen as acceptable in Hollywood during that time frame. And simple glam was clearly all the rage.

In 2007 at the 64th Golden Globes, the looks noticeably became more head-turning and distinct with Beyoncé donning a gold, glitzy gown by Elie Saab. This gown choice was a nod to her nomination for Golden Girls, but also a turning point in red carpet fashion because post-2007 looks at the Golden Globes became aesthetically stimulating. In recent years, women like Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis have become style stars in their own rites. Nyong’o had an unforgettable moment in 2014 when she wore a red Ralph Lauren cape dress. In 2017, Davis stunned in a yellow-shouldered Michael Kors gown when she accepted her Fences win.

Another highlight that is synonymous with a stellar acting performance includes Zoë Kravitz, who showed up to the 75th Golden Globes in a sleek Saint Laurent gown–Big Little Lies won multiple awards in 2018. The following year, Danai Gurira turned heads in a red Rodarte number. And last, but certainly not least. Rihanna’s black Schiaparelli dress from last year was a cultural reset. Her custom velvet gown was equipped with an oversized cape detail and a lavish train which we fell deeply in love.

Take a look at all the fashion wins from the Golden Globes red carpet throughout the years below.

01 01 Donna Summer At The 36th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1979 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

02 02 Melba Moore At The 44th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1987 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

03 03 Whoopi Goldberg At The 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1991 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

04 04 Diahann Carroll At The 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards In 1993 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

05 05 Janet Jackson At The 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1994 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

06 06 Melba Moore At The 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1995 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

07 07 Vivica A. Fox At The 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2000 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

08 08 Halle Berry At The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2003 Donato Sardella/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

09 09 Beyoncé At The 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2007 Steve Granitz/WireImage

10 10 Rosario Dawson At The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

11 11 Lupita Nyong’o At The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014 Tyler Boye/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

12 12 Viola Davis At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

13 13 Tracee Ellis Ross At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

14 14 Zoë Kravitz At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018 Venturelli/WireImage

15 15 Janelle Monae At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

16 16 Danai Gurira At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019 Steve Granitz/WireImage

17 17 Regina King At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

18 18 Angela Bassett 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2023 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

19 19 Ayo Edebiri At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2023 Frazer Harrison/WireImage