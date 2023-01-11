All Of Our Favorite Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Lights, camera, action! We are officially in the thick of red carpet season. The finest in film and television ascended in Los Angelos at the Beverly Hilton hotel for the 80th Golden Globes. The night celebrates excellence in cinema and TV and kickstarts what fashion folx refer to as red carpet season. For this year’s red (grey) carpet, some of our favorite stars showed out in their finest gowns, suits, and tulle. From Golden Globe winner Quinta Brunson’s organza Christian Siriano gown, which fit her like a glove, to Donald Glover’s relaxed homage to Hugh Hefner in Saint Laurent — there was a lot to take in. Lots of pops of color, stylish couples, delicate drapery, and tons of sequins and embellishments.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Everyone’s favorite renaissance woman Laverne Cox looked like she stepped right out of the Golden Age of Hollywood with a blonde marcel wave bob, wearing a stunning vintage cobalt John Galliano gown. Another standout of the night was the star of FX’s “The Bear,” Ayo Edebiri. Edebiri has become known for her high fashion yet slightly off-kilter aesthetic (see her wearing a Loewe balloon dress), and her Golden Globe dress was no exception. She wore a blue Rosie Assoulin gown composed of a crop top and ball skirt. It seems blue was the color of the night from Viola Davis in Jason Wu to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a striking lapis rouged gown from Balmain’s pre-fall collection —the lookbook was just released yesterday, call that fresh off the runway! The men weren’t too shabby themselves. From traditional tuxes to more conceptual takes on the suit (like Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams in cropped jacket / flared pant ombre, Amiri pinstripe suit).

We also have to give a special shoutout to our Of the Essence cover star, our forever dreamgirl, Sheryl Lee Ralph. She sparkled in a custom indigo Aliétte gown. For the 2022 Emmy’s she wore that custom black Brandon Blackwood, and she has continued throughout her press looks, supporting young Black designers and brands. This marks a commitment to showcasing emerging Black designers. We love to see it!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts, and Billy Porter arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

But there’s more: in typical Rihanna fashion, the queen of the red carpet showed up mid-broadcast, stealing the show. Rih and beau ASAP Rocky glided in, wearing their finest black ensembles. Rocky in a sleek Black suit and tie, and Rihanna in a stunning black velvet and silk bustier dress, with a dramatic, voluminous stole — custom Schiaparelli of course!

Ahead, see all the dazzling looks from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.