WATCH: Sheryl Lee Ralph Met Designer Who Made Golden Globes Dress On The Set Of Her Of The ESSENCE Shoot

"Without you, I might not have this gown," the actress told ESSENCE on the red carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a custom purple Aliétte gown on the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night and the actress revealed it was made by the stylist she met on the set of our latest Of The Essence cover shoot.

Jason Rembert designed the handmade dress, which he told PEOPLE took 960 hours to make, and Ralph credited ESSENCE with bringing Rembert into her daughter, Ivy’s world. Ivy has been styling Ralph throughout this award’s season.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“You introduced my stylist, Ivy Coco, to Jason Rembert on that shoot, and Jason designed the gown that I have on to tonight,” Ralph said. “No shade; it is custom made.”

“Thank you, ESSENCE,” the Golden Globe nominee added. “Without you, I might not have this gown.”

