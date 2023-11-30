Rihanna’s New FENTY X PUMA Creeper Sneakers Have Officially Dropped

Rihanna and Puma have officially relaunched their beloved Creeper sneaker. The reimagination of the silhouette features an oversized design, stacked gum sole, and bold hits of color. The new range titled the Creeper Phatty collection is made up of three new colorways: black and white, extra-bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red.

Additional detailing includes suede-wrapped silhouettes, a padded and debossed formstrip, debossed Fenty logo on the tongue, and laces with gold aglets. Each sneaker will be available in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizing. This line is the second collaborative release between the two companies to arrive within the past year. The Creeper Phatty collection provides footwear options that can carry you through the winter months. The vibrant hues also would fare well once the weather starts to warm up.

Previously, the Avanti sneaker was announced by Puma’s Fenty and Rihanna. This silhouette ethers into football shoe territory.

Back in 2015, Rihanna began her partnership with PUMA–since then many sneakers and athleisure pieces have been produced. Since then, Fenty has left an indelible mark on the streetwear industry largely thanks to Rihanna’s killer personal style. With the major shifts this market has experienced in recent years, it’s been refreshing to see notable brands re-enter this sector of the fashion lexicon. This release marks a confident and stylish return for Fenty.

We’re hoping that this drop points to more releases from Fenty and Puma. You can shop the Creeper Phatty sneakers now at puma.com. Pricing starts at $140 for the women’s and men’s sizing.