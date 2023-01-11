Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Tops List of 80th Golden Globe Awards Winners

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes was truly a night to remember. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s ceremony featured many of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars, as well as highlighted the top performers in film and television.

Black Hollywood’s presence was definitely felt at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The legendary Angela Bassett grabbed one of the first big awards of the evening, winning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in 2022’s blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny,” she said during the opening moments of her acceptance speech.

“But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith,” she continued. “It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours but by the grace of god I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (L-R) William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Chris Perfetti accept the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary also had a made a huge impression at the Golden Globes, with Quinta Brunson receiving the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and her co-star Tyler James Williams winning for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James also earned nods, and all of these amazing actors added to the continued success of ABC’s breakout comedy series.

For his many contributions in entertainment during a career spanning almost 50 years, Eddie Murphy was presented with the Cecil B. Demille Award. Following a hilarious opening from Tracy Morgan and a montage from all of his movies, Murphy delivered an amazing acceptance speech, thanking the people that helped him on his journey as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker.

Take a look at the list of Black winners at this year’s Golden Globe ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

