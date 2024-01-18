AMIRI Fuses Vintage Glam With Modern Archetypes In New Collection

Getty Images

AMIRI debuted its latest runway presentation to the sounds of smooth jazz. For its Paris Fashion Week Men’s show models walked down the runway in sparkling jackets, slim-fit flowing trousers, and extra wide collars under blazers and coats. Many of the outfits felt as though the designer behind this eponymous house had been watching Martin Scorsese’s cult classic Casino. The range also was comprised of pieces that a whip-smart and financially savvy crew of friends would have worn for a weeklong vacation to Las Vegas. The color palette consisted of hues including rich brown, sky blue, buttery yellow, and black.

Estrop/Getty Images

Gorgeous textures and prints flooded the runway with checkered plaid pants, tweed suits, and open-knit cardigans. Some fringe layers in a few looks were seen as well as bedazzled knit beanie caps and clutches for accessories. Blazers with a sparkling sheen and crystal brooches and pins were included, as well as, rich pops of wine reds in suiting or collars. Salmon pink also made a comeback in full looks like wool pleated AMIRI monogrammed pants and in the form of a cardigan with crystals along the neckline. Suits with prints of cityscapes of different areas and structured blazers with strong shoulder pads and leather panels were also aesthetically pleasing.

Estrop/Getty Images

One look in particular that caught our attention consisted of a tan beaded open button down with a netted tank underneath and slim-fit black pants with khaki panels and a roped side seam on both legs. The model wore oversized framed glasses and an AMIRI-branded chain that felt very Gucci.

The full scope of the collection came across wholly by the end of the presentation, that’s when the glamour of the ‘80s and mid-’90s shined. This was seen in the highly crafted tailoring and the remixing of classic pieces like tops perfect for going out and head-turning blazers in assorted hues. In the wake of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, it’s safe to say that the brand is experimenting in a way that we find compelling.