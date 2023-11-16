Gucci Announces Applications For Its Gucci Changemakers North America Initiative

Gucci

The fifth chapter of the Gucci Changemaker program has opened its applications. Titled “Igniting Creative Opportunity” young innovative students and non-profit organizations now have the opportunity to receive a $25,000 grant through the scholarship program. The funding will go towards supporting the fellows in the next chapter of their work through sponsorship of a project or a business plan. In the past, the invite-only program was solely for Gucci Changemakers Scholarship recipients.

In celebration of this news, Gucci will be hosting a celebration in Washington, D.C., at The Reach at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. At the event, there will be a moderated conversation with activist and educator Brittany Packnet Cunningham and Gucci Changemaker recipients and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, Wawa Gatheru, gallerist, Hannah Traore, Gucci Changemaker Scholar and artist Yetunde Sapp, and Imani Ellis of CultureCon. Also during the celebration, Zen Pace’s latest film which focuses on the chapter’s theme of igniting creative opportunity will be shown.

The theme is about breaking down barriers in arts and culture and inspiring positive change within communities. That’s why this chapter’s mentorship program will include the sponsorship of a project with a business plan to help these Fellows create a real impact. Gucci Changemakers North America has been investing $6.5 million in community funding and scholarship programs since 2019. This has positively impacted over 600,000 community members and empowered diverse young people through education, and has given these young people a voice.

Since its founding, over the course of four years, Gucci Changemakers North America has been able to support over 40 non-profit Impact Fund organizations and give scholarships to over 70 students. The Impact Fund provides up to $50,000 in grants to at least 12 non-profit organizations annually and will now accept applications on a rolling basis from now through the end of September 2024. The Scholars program will award 12 students a one-year scholarship for up to $20,000, based on their financial needs.

The Changemakers program has also expanded in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region with the launch of the Gucci Changemakers London. This initiative will be in partnership with London College of Fashion and the University of Arts London to assist students with financial barriers in pursuing higher education.

Applications for the fifth chapter of the Gucci Changemakers North America “Igniting Creative Opportunity” are open on equilibrium.gucci.com.