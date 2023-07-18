Gucci Announces Its 2023 Changemakers Recipients 

Gucci

Gucci has revealed the recipients of the Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund and scholarships today. These winners range from non-profit organizations to students pursuing various fashion careers, including design and fashion merchandising. Launched in 2019, Gucci Changemakers North America aims to empower recipients and provide solutions for a better future through their unique perspective and creativity. This programs primary goal is to foster and nurture the youth to become better leaders, while also supporting non-profits in their growth. Since its inception, the program has encouraged over 2,100 organizations and 4,000 students to apply, Resulting in 50 non-profits and 70 students receiving support, totaling over $5.5 million invested by Gucci. The brand remains committed to improving the fashion industry from within.

This year marks the fourth round of selecting recipients from the program. Looking ahead, in 2024, Gucci Changemakers North America will celebrate its fifth anniversary, promising further advancements and opportunities to come.

The twelve non-profit recipients will each receive a one-year grant of $50,000 to create new programs and enhance their existing initiatives. These non-profits operate within the worlds of art, education, social justice, and health and wellness. Some of the current programs they offer include poetry groups, yoga for BIPOC men and youth in Chicago, an artist fellowship for Black trans creatives in New York, and an at-risk program for youth in Philadelphia. The selected non-profit recipients are Black Girl Environmentalist, Humbl Hustlr, InsideOut Literary Arts, United We Dream, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Mighty Writers, Outside Looking In, Ruth’s Table, Son of a Saint, The Fund for Women’s Equality, The Healing, and Zero Hour. These organizations have a nationwide impact.

The twelve students have been awarded an academic scholarship of $20,000 each. This talented group of young people are expected to make a significant impact on the fashion world, and Gucci is proud to recognize their work. Among these students, hailing from various institutions such as Cornell University and Spelman are Cleo Williams, DaNae Harrison, Elizabeth Lawson, India Williams, Isabella Hanson, Jamesly Saint Louis, John Davillier, MaiTae Preece, Maya Silva, Miles Richards, Nikol Rafailova, and Rafael Diaz.

As the Changemakers program approaches its fifth anniversary, we are reminded of how transformative support and believing in someone’s vision can be. These students and non-profits represent the backbone of what the world and fashion are becoming.