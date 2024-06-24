In Case You Missed It: Serena Williams’s Runway Walk, A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Week Debut, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few captivating moments worth your attention. First, Olympian and self-proclaimed fashion lover Serena Williams walked the Vogue World runway show in an Off-White gown. Meanwhile, rapper A$AP Rocky made his men’s Paris Fashion Week debut as a designer with his brand AWGE. The looks were reminiscent of his own personal style.

Next, luxury label Balenciaga has dropped a collection that feels Olympics-inspired. It’s filled with “objects” rather than clothing or accessories. Additionally, the designer and long-time friend of Pharrell Williams, Nigo, has unveiled his Kenzo Spring/Summer 2025 runway collection to the world with detailing inspired by Japanese anime. Lastly, food and fashion come together again as the fashion conglomerate LVMH has acquired yet another entity; this time a Parisian bistrot.

Serena Williams Walks In The Vogue World Runway Show

On Sunday in Paris, Serena Williams walked down the Vogue World runway held outside of the Place Vendôme. Her blue, white, and black mermaid-fit gown was designed by Off-White. It blended the art of sports and fashion seamlessly with the way the top half of the dress fit like a quarter zip track jacket with the Off-White logo motifs in the front to the black panels on the sides. The bottom half was like a couture cut with a sheer chiffon, flowing train. The details at the hands were also sporty with a finger hole on each hand. She added a thick silver watch, a few stacked rings, and diamond earrings to complete her look.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

A$AP Rocky’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week Debut

Rapper A$AP Rocky’s AWGE made its Paris Fashion Week debut this weekend. The pieces in the collection reflected much of what Rocky would wear himself. The collection was entitled “American Sabotage” and included a total of 30 runway looks that the models donned. Looks from loose yet structured suits with ties that featured buttons to streetwear-inspired garb with vests over long sleeves that featured the wording “American Sabotage” on the front were included. Additionally, we saw a plethora of layering, patches, and simple silhouettes being upgraded with new cuts to add dimension to them. Classic flannel and denim were included, much like Rocky’s earlier fashion looks.

“America in itself has a lot of historical values…I’m putting light on my American story, my American horror story, my American story, my American sabotage,” Rocky told Hypebeast. “I pull inspirations from all of that…refugees, incarcerations, mass incarcerations. I’ve been subject to all those things. I’m very familiar with all those things and for me this is just me sharing my ghetto expression.”

Peter White/Getty Images

Balenciaga Releases An Olympics-Inspired “Objects” Collection

As the Olympics are about to kick off in Paris, Balenciaga has dropped a new collection of an amalgamation of sports “objects.” Pieces in the collection include a volleyball, beach rackets, a skimboard, and a case of balls. All items are in black with a Balenciaga fire logo motif. The two ovals on the motif interlock similarly to the Olympics logo.

You can shop the Balenciaga “Objects” collection on balenciaga.com. Prices range from $340 to $2,450.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8cYkXKNNUC/?img_index=1

Kenzo Reveals Spring/Summer 2025 Anime-Inspired Collection

Nigo, the designer and creative director of Kenzo, has revealed his Spring/Summer 2025 collection to the world. The vibrant and print-clad pieces were inspired by Japanese anime. Nigo enlisted the help of Verdy, artist and creative director, to add the anime touches to the looks. Origami paper and bright shades and prints of green and orange on suiting jackets, structured trousers, and sequined tops were featured in the collection.

LVMH Acquires Renowned Bistrot L’ami Louis

LVMH’s latest acquisition is not as fashion-related as usual. The fashion conglomerate has bought the Parisien Bistrot L’ami Louis. It’s a small eatery, yet has brought masses to its humble space. The restaurant is about to celebrate a century in business. LVMH plans to keep the restaurant’s quaint likability alive. L’ami Louis has served celebrities in its century of business from actors to former presidents. We’re excited to see how this acquisition expands the tiny but mighty Parisian restaurant.