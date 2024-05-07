Serena Williams Shines Bright Like A Wimbledon Trophy At The 2024 Met Gala

Getty Images

Each year, on the first Monday of May, the fashion industry’s finest gather for a night of style and glamour that captivates audiences around the world. From pop stars to legendary figures, this year, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were graced with a stunning array of floral-inspired designs. ESSENCE had the opportunity to sit down with tennis icon Serena Williams to discuss her outfit for the evening, reflect on past Met Galas, and receive some gold medal-winning beauty tips.

Article continues after video.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam superstar, is no newcomer to the Met Gala’s red carpet. Having graced the event many times, Williams is well-experienced with the night’s glamour and chaos. In 2019, she attended the Met Gala as a co-chair, while last year, she made headlines by proudly revealing her baby bump. At the 2024 Met Gala, Williams looked stunning in a metallic golden Balenciaga gown that exuded confidence and elegance. The dress was made with 25 meters of gold foil-laminated taffeta sourced from Italy and featured a train. With this year’s Met Gala theme being “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code being “The Garden of Time,” Williams drew inspiration from her favorite Disney princess, Belle, and brought to life a whimsical look that combined fantasy and romance.

Derin Masha

“The theme ‘the Garden of Time’ and the exhibit ‘Sleeping Beauties’ really resonates with me because anyone who knows me knows that I’m obsessed with these Disney movies,” says Williams. “So [this exhibit] is right up my alley. [I feel] like the Garden of Time is all in my hair, and I’m wearing a modern version of a Belle gown, even though Sleeping Beauty is not Belle, I love her.”

With guidance from her stylist, Kesha McLeod, Serena Williams added more shine to her look by wearing accessories from Angela Meadows. Williams’ hair was styled in a sleek and sophisticated manner, which perfectly complemented her overall golden whimsical look for the night. She wore a hairpiece that featured a garden of flowers in her favorite color, gold. In her own words, “No one really says [gold is their favorite color], but it’s my favorite color because I like gold medals.”

Derin Masha

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the night, Serena Williams took a moment to reflect on her latest venture, WYN Beauty. This beauty line is all about encouraging individuals to embrace their natural beauty and strength effortlessly. When asked about her personal favorites from the line, Williams found it difficult to narrow it down. However, she did mention that the skin tint and concealer were definitely her go-to products, as they are long-lasting and add more ease to her day-to-day routine. When asked about her must-have product for a night on the red carpet, she said “Word of Mouth,” which is the lipstick from her line. She explained that the reason for this was that she’d probably have some water or something to drink during the event, so she’d need to reapply a little lipstick at some point in the night.

As the curtains closed on the 2024 Met Gala, Serena Williams made a lasting impression with her radiant golden ensemble. Her Balenciaga gown, inspired by Look 52 from the fashion house’s 51st couture collection presented in 2022, was reminiscent of designs from the Balenciaga archives and beautifully paired with golden accessories. Serena’s presence exuded elegance and grace, reminiscent of a Wimbledon trophy glistening in the sunlight.