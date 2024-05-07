HomeLifestyle

Here Are All The Celebrity Couples Who Slayed At The 2024 Met Gala

From Queen Latifah and her partner to the Wades, some of our favorite celebrity couples shined brightly during fashion’s biggest night.
By Dominique Fluker

Another Met Gala has come and gone, yet we can count on some of our favorite Black couples to show up and show out during fashion’s biggest night. This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” was imagined after the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” So, we got many floral looks and avant-garde concepts, as celebrities and their stylists aimed to think outside the box (we’re looking at you, Doja Cat). 

However, we were pleasantly surprised with some of our favorite Black celebrity couples, like Queen Latifah, who strutted down the beige carpet with her partner for decades, Eboni Nichols, a dancer and choreographer. It was her first time attending the event. Next, we had the Wades shut down the carpet with their floral spring looks in shimmering greens and lavender. We also had the pleasure of witnessing Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, grace the carpet together, which is rare. Lastly, we also spotted Rev. Al Sharpton and his partner, Aisha McShaw, glowing on the carpet. 

Scroll down to see the special moments in love during fashion’s biggest night below. 

