Here Are All The Celebrity Couples Who Slayed At The 2024 Met Gala

Another Met Gala has come and gone, yet we can count on some of our favorite Black couples to show up and show out during fashion’s biggest night. This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” was imagined after the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” So, we got many floral looks and avant-garde concepts, as celebrities and their stylists aimed to think outside the box (we’re looking at you, Doja Cat).

However, we were pleasantly surprised with some of our favorite Black celebrity couples, like Queen Latifah, who strutted down the beige carpet with her partner for decades, Eboni Nichols, a dancer and choreographer. It was her first time attending the event. Next, we had the Wades shut down the carpet with their floral spring looks in shimmering greens and lavender. We also had the pleasure of witnessing Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, grace the carpet together, which is rare. Lastly, we also spotted Rev. Al Sharpton and his partner, Aisha McShaw, glowing on the carpet.

Scroll down to see the special moments in love during fashion’s biggest night below.

Queen Latifah and her longtime partner Eboni Nichols attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Aisha McShaw and her beau, Revered Al Sharpton attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Bobby Digi Olisa and Laurie Cumbo attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.