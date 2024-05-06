6 Pictures Of Kendrick Lamar And His Partner Whitney Alford Over The Years

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most arguably talented rappers in the game and has a Pulitzer Prize award to show for it. However, he’s also a proud family man. He has been committed to his partner Whitney Alford for decades, as they are high school sweethearts. The pair met as students of Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, and were friends before they became a couple. They have been together ever since.
They also share two children — their daughter, Uzi, and their son, Enoch. Although the rapper is notoriously private, he does give sweet shoutouts to his partner, Alford, through his music. In February 2023, during the Grammys, the rapper mentioned “family” in his acceptance speech, shouting out his tribe. Also in 2022, their family donned Lamar’s long-awaited fifth album cover, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album’s cover art features Alford and their toddler daughter, reportedly born in July 2019.
In 2015, the couple got engaged. He confirmed that he had proposed to his high school sweetheart, Alford, during a 2015 interview on Power 105.1. During a press run for his third album, To Pimp a Butterfly, he sat down with Billboard and mentioned his fiancee. “I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” he stated. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world regarding being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”
Scroll through to see some of the couple’s cutest moments throughout the year.
Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
The couple attend the 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
The two attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford look stylish at the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Lamar and Alford celebrate Halloween at the Bacardi Triangle event on October 31, 2014 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The event saw 1,862 music fans take on one of the most mysterious forces of nature in a three day epic music adventure.