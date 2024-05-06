HomeLifestyle

6 Pictures Of Kendrick Lamar And His Partner Whitney Alford Over The Years

While the high school sweethearts are private about the intricacies of their decades-long romance, they have no issues stepping out in public with one another.
Kendrick Lamar is one of the most arguably talented rappers in the game and has a Pulitzer Prize award to show for it. However, he’s also a proud family man. He has been committed to his partner Whitney Alford for decades, as they are high school sweethearts. The pair met as students of Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, and were friends before they became a couple. They have been together ever since.

They also share two children — their daughter, Uzi, and their son, Enoch. Although the rapper is notoriously private, he does give sweet shoutouts to his partner, Alford, through his music. In February 2023, during the Grammys, the rapper mentioned “family” in his acceptance speech, shouting out his tribe. Also in 2022, their family donned Lamar’s long-awaited fifth album cover, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album’s cover art features Alford and their toddler daughter, reportedly born in July 2019. 

In 2015, the couple got engaged. He confirmed that he had proposed to his high school sweetheart, Alford, during a 2015 interview on Power 105.1. During a press run for his third album, To Pimp a Butterfly, he sat down with Billboard and mentioned his fiancee. “I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” he stated. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world regarding being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

