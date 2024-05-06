6 Pictures Of Kendrick Lamar And His Partner Whitney Alford Over The Years

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most arguably talented rappers in the game and has a Pulitzer Prize award to show for it. However, he’s also a proud family man. He has been committed to his partner Whitney Alford for decades, as they are high school sweethearts. The pair met as students of Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, and were friends before they became a couple. They have been together ever since.

They also share two children — their daughter, Uzi, and their son, Enoch. Although the rapper is notoriously private, he does give sweet shoutouts to his partner, Alford, through his music. In February 2023, during the Grammys, the rapper mentioned “family” in his acceptance speech, shouting out his tribe. Also in 2022, their family donned Lamar’s long-awaited fifth album cover, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The album’s cover art features Alford and their toddler daughter, reportedly born in July 2019.

In 2015, the couple got engaged. He confirmed that he had proposed to his high school sweetheart, Alford, during a 2015 interview on Power 105.1. During a press run for his third album, To Pimp a Butterfly, he sat down with Billboard and mentioned his fiancee. “I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” he stated. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world regarding being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”



01 01 The couple at the 60th annual Grammy awards Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

02 02 The pair step out for the 58th Grammy awards The couple attend the 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar (R) and Whitney Alford attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

03 03 The couple enjoying the 56th Grammy awards The two attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Rapper Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

04 04 Kendrick Lamar honored by the city of Compton, California Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar attend the 2016 Key To The City Ceremony honoring the artist on February 13, 2016, in Compton, California. COMPTON, CA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar attend the 2016 Key To The City Ceremony With Kendrick Lamar on February 13, 2016, in Compton, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

05 05 The two looking dapper at the 2015 BET awards Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford look stylish at the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images for BET)