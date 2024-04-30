Best Of Black Love In April: 11 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Honored Anniversaries And New Beginnings

Getty

What a month filled with love! We witnessed several large announcements rooted in new beginnings, like engagements and pregnancies.

From Ashanti and Nelly to Ashley Blaine Featherson and her husband Darroll to Brittney Griner and her wife Cherrelle, they all expect new children very soon, and we couldn’t be happier for them all. Additionally, several celebrity couples shared that they celebrate long-term anniversaries, like Tabitha and her husband, Chance Brown, and Ja Rule and his wife, Aisha Atkins, who have been together for several decades. Newer couples like Naturi Naughton and her husband, Two Lewis, Idris, and Sabrina Elba, celebrated their wedding anniversaries for four to five years. Also, celebrity couples indulged in romantic date nights, wellness sabbaticals, and birthday celebrations.

Scroll to see some of our favorite moments in Black Love in April.

Ashanti And Nelly: The couple recently announced their pregnancy! This is the couple’s first child together.

Tabitha And Chance Brown: The loving couple celebrated their decades-long anniversary. They have been together since 1998.

Brittney Griner and wife Cherrelle: The adorable pair are expecting their first child together.

Ja Rule And And Wife Aisha Atkins: Happy 23rd wedding anniversary to Ja Rule & wife Aisha Atkins!

Naturi Naughton and her husband, Two Lewis: How cute are these two? Happy second anniversary to this beautiful couple.

Jim Jones And Chrissy: Jim celebrated his longtime partner Chrissy’s birthday with a special surprise.

Idris And Sabrina Elba: The attractive couple celebrated five years of being married this month!

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees: The couple recently celebrated Jacquees’ birthday together!

Ashley Blaine Featherson and her husband Darroll: The couple recently announced that they expect their first child via IVF.

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade: The couple hosted a self-care and wellness retreat for their close friends and family.

Toya And Eugene Harris: The married couple stepped out for a special date night.