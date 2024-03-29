Fabulous Award Shows, New Beginnings, Steamy Date Nights: The Best Of Black Love In March

Getty

March was a whirlwind! From award shows and after parties and new beginnings such as childbirth, our favorite celebrities were busy and outside, and we loved to see them rejoice in their love.

We loved to see celebs show up for their significant others for their moments, like when Jessica Betts helped escort Niecy Nash-Betts on the stage when she won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology for her performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. We also loved seeing organic Black love moments on the red carpets, like the NAACP Awards and our very own awards, the 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards. We spotted lovebirds Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pinky Cole, KJ Smith and Skyh Black, and Danielle Brooks and her husband on both carpets.

Outside of awards season, we witnessed couples embark on new journeys, like giving birth to children, like Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, or first date nights as a married couple, like Vedo and his lovely wife, or a marriage proposal, like when Minnesota Vikings baller Patrick Jones II popped the question to his now fiancé Michaela or Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders, are welcoming a baby!

Check out more Black love moments this month below!

Lebron and Savannah James: The couple attended Beyonce and Jay-Z’s fabulous Gold Party.

Niecy and Jessica Betts: The couple stepped out in all black to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Mia Thornton: Although she’s still married to her estranged husband, Gordon, Mia is moving forward with an old flame.

Patrick Jones and Fiance: Congratulations to these soon-to-be new newlyweds.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba: This gorgeous couple are always slaying. Check them out in the newest Calvin Klein campaign.

Jacquees and Dieondra Sanders: Although this couple have weathered some recent storms and cheating allegations, they look seemingly happy as they are preparing to welcome their first child together.

Judge Faith Jenkins and Kenny Lattimore: The married couple recently celebrated four years of marriage!

Nina Westbrook and Russell Westbrook: We love a matching theme for an outfit — and these college sweethearts always bring the heat for date night.

Fantasia and her Husband, Dr. Kendall L. Taylor: Fantasia has been getting her flowers lately, and we love seeing them. Her husband has also been super supportive.

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley: We love a man who can help prepare his partner for date night. Tyler did just that by cutting Miracle’s bob before stepping out.

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr: Huge congratulations to this married couple as they welcomed their first child, a daughter.