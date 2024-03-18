There Was Plenty Of Black Love At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Unique Nicole/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

We saved the best for last! While the Academy Awards, to many, is often seen as the official end to awards season, we say, not so fast. The NAACP Image Awards, which aired on Saturday, March 16, is our unofficial end to the season, and to our absolute delight, Hollywood elite, who also happen to be Black and fabulous, showed up for the 55th ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah.

In addition to seeing our faves honored for their work, we also saw our favorite couples step out in stunning fashion on the red carpet — make that the brown carpet. New couples, like Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, as well as a few regulars, like Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, were in attendance, hand in hand. We gathered photos of all of these couples posing on the carpet, and there are many. Check out all the Black love that was on display for what we think is Hollywood’s biggest night.

01 01 Gail Bean and Malcolm Mays Acting couple Gail Bean of P-Valley (who won for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in the final season of Snowfall), and Malcolm Mays of Raising Kanan fame, were hand in hand on the black carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Gail Bean, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for “Snowfall,” poses in the press room during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

02 02 Idris and Sabrina Elba The gorgeous pair, married almost five years, were presenters at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

03 03 Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes The Emmy winner and the politician, married almost 20 years, made the Image Awards date night. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

04 04 Halle Bailey and DDG The new parents left their baby boy Halo at home to celebrate The Color Purple, which won Outstanding Motion Picture at the awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

05 05 Maya and Brian Smith The entrepreneurial pair, responsible for the hair care line The Doux, matched each other in all black at the awards. Brian Smith and Maya Smith at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Hot and heavy since last spring, Meagan and Jonathan were all smiles on the brown carpet. She was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited TV Program for Harlem. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

07 07 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge The pair, married 12 years this June, were on hand as New Edition were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Bobby Brown (L) and Alicia Etheredge attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

08 08 KJ Smith and Skyh Black The newlyweds and BET stars (KJ for Sistas and Skyh for BET+ hit All the Queen’s Men) posed for the cameras at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Skyh Black (L) and K.J. Smith attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

09 09 Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell Ricky, who married Amy in a double wedding with New Edition group mate Ralph Tresvant in 2004, was on hand with his love. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

10 10 Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King Stacey, the chief brand officer for MACRO, and Charles, the CEO and founder, served black excellence at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

11 11 Michael and Teasha Bivins The Bivins, married since 2006 and parents to four kids, enjoyed date night as his legendary group was honored. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Teasha Bivins and Michael Bivins attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

12 12 Dulé Hill and and Jazmyn Simon The acting couple, married since 2018, walked hand in hand at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

13 13 MC Lyte and John Wyche The rapper, entrepreneur and queen of voiceover work stepped out looking super cute for the big night with her new love. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) MC Lyte and guest attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

14 14 Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis These two looked amazing on the carpet, and it was great to see them in good spirits and even better health after Lewis’s recent hospitalization. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Naturi Naughton (L) and Two Lewis attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

15 15 Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe The beautiful couple, married since 2007, looked fabulous together. Brown was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

16 16 Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes The entrepreneurs and newlyweds rocked some daring fashions for the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Sam Jay and Yanise Monét The comedian and actress, recently engaged to partner Yanise, looked sharp next to her love. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Sam Jay and Yanise Monet attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 June Ambrose and Marc Chamblin The stylish pair complemented one another in black and white looks for the awards. Ambrose was given the NAACP Image Awards Fashion Award ahead of the big night. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) June Ambrose and Marc Chamblin attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

19 19 Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane The comedian and his fiancée, whom he proposed to at a Beyoncé concert last year, looked very much in love on the brown carpet. Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

20 20 Chante Moore and Stephen Hill The newlyweds, who tied the knot last fall, were hugged up at the Image Awards. Chanté Moore and Stephen Hill at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

21 21 Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe Married since 2006, the New Edition member and his singer/reality TV personality wife complemented each other’s look in red and black as New Edition was inducted into the Hall of Fame. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Shamari Fears and Ronnie DeVoe attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)