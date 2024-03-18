HomeBlack Celeb Couples

There Was Plenty Of Black Love At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

From the New Edition members and their wives to Meagan and Jonathan and Idris and Sabrina, Black love was on full display.
Unique Nicole/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie

We saved the best for last! While the Academy Awards, to many, is often seen as the official end to awards season, we say, not so fast. The NAACP Image Awards, which aired on Saturday, March 16, is our unofficial end to the season, and to our absolute delight, Hollywood elite, who also happen to be Black and fabulous, showed up for the 55th ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah.

In addition to seeing our faves honored for their work, we also saw our favorite couples step out in stunning fashion on the red carpet — make that the brown carpet. New couples, like Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, as well as a few regulars, like Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, were in attendance, hand in hand. We gathered photos of all of these couples posing on the carpet, and there are many. Check out all the Black love that was on display for what we think is Hollywood’s biggest night.

