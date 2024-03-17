The Best Red Carpet Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

Getty Images

Tonight in Los Angeles marks the 55th year of the annual NAACP Image Awards, which strives to celebrate and uplift Black talent across all facets of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Black entertainers and trailblazers stepped into the highly anticipated night in glamorous gowns and tailored suits. The NAACP Image Awards are always filled with high moments, especially in regard to fashion.

Actor Damson Idris stepped onto the carpet in a deep navy, well-tailored suit. His bow tie, over his crisp white button down, paired perfectly with the black satin lapels on his jacket. He accessorized with subtle pieces of jewelry. Our Fashion Issue cover star Keke Palmer opted for a a black and white suit for the night. Her wide leg black pants and white button down paired with a bow tie was chef’s kiss. Her white blazer with rounded satin lapels was only the start of the dramatic look as she added a cane and a rose pin to accessorize. Actress Kyla Pratt emerged in an elegant and dramatic white strapless dress with a bubble-style hemline. The gown also featured a pleated texture throughout, creating a striped effect. Her strappy gold sandals, along with her diamond necklace and chunky abstract diamond earrings, added a lovely touch.

Restauranterer Pinky Cole stepped out in an all-red abstract outfit. Her dress featured a tulle hood that sat artistically, resembling a wave captured in motion. The dress’s plunging neckline and small train were the perfect added details. Actress Naturi Naughton wore an earthy green velour strapless gown with a rosette detail, designed by Marchesa. She let the dress speak for itself with simple large hoop earrings, a small gold bracelet, and a few rings on her fingers.

Stylist and creative director June Ambrose, honored with the “Fashion Vanguard Award,” wore a black and white floral print dress by Bibhu Mohapatra with an exquisite neckline that looks almost off-the-shoulder. Idris and Sabrina Elba arrived in style, with Sabrina wearing a nude Versace dress from the Fall/Winter 2001 runway collection with a wet look effect, possibly made from leather, while Idris wore an all-black suit with a black tie and a black button down underneath. Actress Octavia Spencer wore a sparkling black suit with a black satin camisole underneath and a pair of toe black sandals. Actor John Boyega’s gray double breasted, pinstripe suit came with a trench coat. He wore a lighter gray button down underneath and shiny black shoes to complete his look.

Beloved actress Sheryl Lee Ralph never misses in regard to getting dressed. Her lime green bedazzled Georges Hobeika dress was masterfully styled by Ralph’s daughter and stylist Ivy Coco. The tulle cape, opaque-to-sheer ombre effect, and the sweetheart neckline were all exquisite details on her gown. To accessorize, Coco added diamond earrings from W. Salamoon. Our November/December 2023 issue cover star, Taraji P. Henson, wore a yellow crystal-adorned dress designed by Del Core from their Spring/Summer 2024 runway. The abstract shape of the strapless bodice was head-turning and paired beautifully with her diamond chain necklace.

Keep scrolling to look through the looks from the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

01 01 June Ambrose and Marc Chamblin At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) June Ambrose and Marc Chamblin attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

02 02 Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

03 03 Sheryl Lee Ralph At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Octavia Spencer At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Octavia Spencer attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

05 05 Francesca Amiker At The 55th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals Francesca Amiker at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Taraji P. Henson At The 55th NAACP Image Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Taraji P. Henson attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 Dewayne Perkins and Brittany Perkins At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Dewayne Perkins and Brittany Perkins attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

08 08 Brencia Berry At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Brencia Berry attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

09 09 Kimberly Paige At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Kimberly Paige attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

10 10 Luke James At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Luke James attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

11 11 Eva Marcille At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Eva Marcille attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

12 12 Chanelle Hardy and Nicholas Wiggins At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Chanelle Hardy and Nicholas Wiggins attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

13 13 Michelle Buteau At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Michelle Buteau attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

14 14 Tonesa Welch At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Tonesa Welch attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

15 15 Danielle Pinnock At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Danielle Pinnock attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

16 16 Naturi Naughton At The 55th NAACP Image Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Naturi Naughton attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Pinky Cole At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Pinky Cole attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 Kyla Pratt At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Kyla Pratt attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

19 19 D.K. Uzoukwu At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: D.K. Uzoukwu attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

20 20 Damson Idris At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Damson Idris attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

21 21 Keke Palmer At The 55th Annual NAACP Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Keke Palmer attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

22 22 Melvin Robert At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Melvin Robert attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

23 23 Jerel Smith At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Jerel Smith at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

24 24 Derrick Downey Jr. At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Derrick Downey Jr. at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

25 25 Brian Smith and Maya Smith At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Brian Smith and Maya Smith at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

26 26 Kim Lewis At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Kim Lewis at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

27 27 Melissa Butler At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Melissa Butler at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

28 28 Deandre Brown At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Deandre Brown at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

29 29 Nasteha Yusuf and Nuni Yusuf At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Nasteha Yusuf and Nuni Yusuf at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

30 30 Mariama Diallo At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Mariama Diallo at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

31 31 Gia Peppers At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Gia Peppers at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

32 32 Chido Nwokocha At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Chido Nwokocha at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

33 33 Tai Beauchamp At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Tai Beauchamp at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

34 34 Skyh Black and KJ Smith At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Skyh Black and KJ Smith at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

35 35 Meagan Tandy At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Meagan Tandy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

36 36 Novi Brown At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Novi Brown at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

37 37 Ray B At The 55th NAACP Image Awards Ray B at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

38 38 John Boyega At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: John Boyega attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)