The Best Red Carpet Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

Stars like Damson Idris, Kyla Pratt, and Michelle Buteau stepped out in style for one of the biggest nights for Black entertainers.
By Kerane Marcellus

Tonight in Los Angeles marks the 55th year of the annual NAACP Image Awards, which strives to celebrate and uplift Black talent across all facets of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Black entertainers and trailblazers stepped into the highly anticipated night in glamorous gowns and tailored suits. The NAACP Image Awards are always filled with high moments, especially in regard to fashion. 

Actor Damson Idris stepped onto the carpet in a deep navy, well-tailored suit. His bow tie, over his crisp white button down, paired perfectly with the black satin lapels on his jacket. He accessorized with subtle pieces of jewelry. Our Fashion Issue cover star Keke Palmer opted for a a black and white suit for the night. Her wide leg black pants and white button down paired with a bow tie was chef’s kiss. Her white blazer with rounded satin lapels was only the start of the dramatic look as she added a cane and a rose pin to accessorize. Actress Kyla Pratt emerged in an elegant and dramatic white strapless dress with a bubble-style hemline. The gown also featured a pleated texture throughout, creating a striped effect. Her strappy gold sandals, along with her diamond necklace and chunky abstract diamond earrings, added a lovely touch.

Restauranterer Pinky Cole stepped out in an all-red abstract outfit. Her dress featured a tulle hood that sat artistically, resembling a wave captured in motion. The dress’s plunging neckline and small train were the perfect added details. Actress Naturi Naughton wore an earthy green velour strapless gown with a rosette detail, designed by Marchesa. She let the dress speak for itself with simple large hoop earrings, a small gold bracelet, and a few rings on her fingers. 

Stylist and creative director June Ambrose, honored with the “Fashion Vanguard Award,” wore a black and white floral print dress by Bibhu Mohapatra with an exquisite neckline that looks almost off-the-shoulder. Idris and Sabrina Elba arrived in style, with Sabrina wearing a nude Versace dress from the Fall/Winter 2001 runway collection with a wet look effect, possibly made from leather, while Idris wore an all-black suit with a black tie and a black button down underneath. Actress Octavia Spencer wore a sparkling black suit with a black satin camisole underneath and a pair of toe black sandals. Actor John Boyega’s gray double breasted, pinstripe suit came with a trench coat. He wore a lighter gray button down underneath and shiny black shoes to complete his look. 

Beloved actress Sheryl Lee Ralph never misses in regard to getting dressed. Her lime green bedazzled Georges Hobeika dress was masterfully styled by Ralph’s daughter and stylist Ivy Coco. The tulle cape, opaque-to-sheer ombre effect, and the sweetheart neckline were all exquisite details on her gown. To accessorize, Coco added diamond earrings from W. Salamoon. Our November/December 2023 issue cover star, Taraji P. Henson, wore a yellow crystal-adorned dress designed by Del Core from their Spring/Summer 2024 runway. The abstract shape of the strapless bodice was head-turning and paired beautifully with her diamond chain necklace. 

Keep scrolling to look through the looks from the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

