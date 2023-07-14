Teyonah Parris And John Boyega Talk Conspiracies Come True And “They Cloned Tyrone”

The stars of the Netflix sci-fi mystery talk about choosing this unique tale and what really has the Black community in a chokehold

In an exclusive chat with Teyonah Parris and John Boyega, the stars of the new Netflix sci-fi mystery/comedy/thriller They Cloned Tyrone, the actors discuss the reasons they signed on for this Blaxploitation-inspired film that takes a skewed look at both the Black communal and individual experiences.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Teyonah Parris and John Boyega attend the Netflix Premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone” at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

The film, which opens in select theaters today and begins streaming on Netflix on July 21 and co-stars Jamie Foxx, examines themes of groupthink and control wielded through products, foods, and entertainment that we all consume on a day-to-day basis without even thinking about it, feeding into some common conspiracy theories that have buzzed around colloquially for decades. We asked the duo: if the theories were real, what would take control of Black minds in real life?

They Cloned Tyrone is in select theaters across the nation now, and streams exclusively on Netflix starting July 21, 2023.