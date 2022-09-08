Teyonah Parris Is Married And Expecting Her First Child

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Baby news coming in hot!

Actress and beauty trendsetter Teyonah Parris is expecting her first child, and she surprised the Internet with the news on Thursday (September 8). She snapped a picture, all smiles with her husband, James, showing off her pregnancy test in partnership with Clearblue.

“We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way,” she wrote. “There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”

The star also raised awareness about ClearBlue partner March of Dimes and their #ItStartsWithMom campaign in her announcement. See the full post below!

In addition to sharing her big baby news, it’s also news to the public that Parris is married. She hasn’t spoken publicly about her romantic life, with the WandaVision star often saying she wasn’t really doing much dating in the past. One time she stated that work was her focus over looking for love. “I’m really busy right now, which I am very grateful for. So, I don’t know that I call it dating.”

As gorgeous as she is, we knew the guys were likely working hard for her time and attention. But now we know for sure that she’s not only taken, she’s also married and starting a family with her huzzzband (Zs for emphasis of course). We couldn’t be happier for her. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!