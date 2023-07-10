Jamie Foxx Waves To Fans In First Sighting Since “Medical Complication”

Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Yesterday, actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx was photographed for the first time since experiencing a “medical complication” in April, which led to a subsequent hospitalization.

TMZ first published the new footage of the Academy Award-winning entertainer, giving onlookers the peace sign while on a boat that rode along the Chicago River. Foxx was onboard with several other guests. The video was followed by a tweet from the 55-year-old actor that read: “Boat life – Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!”

The video of Foxx’s recovery comes two months after his Instagram post in May, where he told his fans that he appreciated “all the love,” and added that he was “feeling blessed.” A few days later his daughter, Corinne, gave another update about her father’s condition, debunking reports that the family had been preparing for the worst. She shared on Instagram that the actor had been “out of the hospital for weeks.”

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Foxx can be seen in the upcoming Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone alongside Teyonah Parris and John Boyega. When he was first hospitalized, The Beat Shazam co-host was recording Back in Action, also set to premiere on the popular digital streamer. Both Jamie and Corinne Foxx are set to helm We Are Family, a new music-themed game show set to debut on Fox sometime next year.