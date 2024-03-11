Black Love On The Red Carpet At The 2024 Academy Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; John Shearer/WireImage

And just like that, the Academy Awards, and awards season pretty much, has come with big fanfare and went. The 96th ceremony, which is seen as the end of that season, had a little bit of everything, from big performances (hey Ryan Gosling!), some heartwarming wins (we’re looking at our girl Da’Vine Joy Randolph!), and some major style (looks were served!). In addition to showcasing some fab ensembles on the red carpet, where black seemed to be the color of the night, love was on display, too. Black stars, from film to sports and even social media faves, arrived to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night in grand fashion. From Gabby and Dwyane to Sterling and Ryan Michelle, scroll through to see who made the Oscars date night.

01 01 Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim The two-time Oscar winner didn’t have the pressure of being nominated this year, and took on presenter duties with beautiful wife Amatus by his side. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

02 02 Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin Our Black Women in Hollywood honoree may not have won on Oscar night in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in The Color Purple, but she certainly looked like an award next to hubby Dennis. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Dennis Gelin and Danielle Brooks attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

03 03 Rachel and Rickey Minor Rickey, who was the musical director for the Academy Awards, showed up with his wife, author Rachel, as they shined together on the red carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Karen Minor and Rickey Minor attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

04 04 Khaby Lame and Wendy Thembelihle Juel Social media superstar Khaby Lame stepped out for the Oscars with his new fiancée, Wendy, both dressed to the nines as they stepped in front of the photogs. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

05 05 Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe Brown, who was a nominee for Best Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction, was all smiles next to his number one supporter, stunning actress and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

06 06 Andrew Roberts, Carla Roberts and Miles Roberts Andrew Roberts, an Emmy-winning visual effects supervisor who was nominated for Best Visual Effects for his work on the film The Creator (which starred John David Washington), attended the event with his family. Son Miles hit the carpet with a proud Black power fist. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Andrew Roberts (C) attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

07 07 Kimberly Godwin and Derrick C. Manning ABC News president Kim Godwin matched her husband, Derrick C. Manning, in metallic silver looks for Oscar night. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Derrick Manning and Kimberly Godwin attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

08 08 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union The always stylish couple sparkled at the event. Wade was actually nominated for his documentary short, The Barber of Little Rock. He was an executive producer on the project. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)