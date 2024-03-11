HomeBlack Celeb Couples

Black Love On The Red Carpet At The 2024 Academy Awards

They all deserve an award for looking so darn cute together! See the couples who made Oscar night date night.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; John Shearer/WireImage
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

And just like that, the Academy Awards, and awards season pretty much, has come with big fanfare and went. The 96th ceremony, which is seen as the end of that season, had a little bit of everything, from big performances (hey Ryan Gosling!), some heartwarming wins (we’re looking at our girl Da’Vine Joy Randolph!), and some major style (looks were served!). In addition to showcasing some fab ensembles on the red carpet, where black seemed to be the color of the night, love was on display, too. Black stars, from film to sports and even social media faves, arrived to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night in grand fashion. From Gabby and Dwyane to Sterling and Ryan Michelle, scroll through to see who made the Oscars date night.

