The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2024 Oscars

The stars arrived at the prestigious evening in gowns by Louis Vuitton, Mugler, Dolce & Gabbana and also Armani Privé. Take a look at our favorite moments.
By Robyn Mowatt

The Oscars are where many celebrities and their stylists pull out all the stops during awards season. Experimental looks and glamorous nods to vintage Hollywood aesthetics are often seen on the red carpet of the Academy Awards. This year for the special affair hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles stars leaned into peplum gowns and decadent ensembles in metallic hues. Hollywood’s top acts were also spotted wearing elaborate pieces in primary hues and wondrous diamonds.

One stunning Armani Privé number was seen on Lupita Nyong’o. Nyong’o arrived in the sky-blue feathered gown decorated with hundreds of tiny gems. Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks donned a custom black Dolce & Gabbana gown which featured a bustier bodice and high slit. The back of this piece featured an enlarged bow detail which was glorious. Fashion darling Zendaya arrived in a marvelous deep purple Armani Privé gown styled by Law Roach, her look screamed old Hollywood, but it was injected with a modern energy.

Gabrielle Union and her stylist Thomas Christos had other ideas for her red carpet appearance. Union was exquisite in a silver Carolina Herrera bowl-shaped dress with a futuristic matching bottom. These pieces were encrusted with hundreds of tiny jewels.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph who has been racking up wins this awards season was ravishing in a jewel-encrusted light blue gown by Louis Vuitton. Randolph took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. Issa Rae who starred in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie wore a killer Ami Paris low-cut glitzy bodice gown in a deep green hue with a velvet train. Cynthia Erivo was alluring in a rich purple-hued Louis Vuitton gown with splendid details.

The best-dressed men of the evening include Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Sterling K. Brown. Domingo arrived wearing a dapper black Louis Vuitton suit with cowboy-inspired boots. While Brown wore a sleek black tuxedo.

Another look that was a head-turner was Laverne Cox’s vintage Mugler gown with a golden bustier fused with a velvet train. Ava DuVernay created her own red carpet moment in a sleek, blue custom Louis Vuitton gown. As a whole, the stars came to the red carpet in an assortment of captivating looks that captured our attention. It appears that glitter-encrusted pieces reigned supreme–and so did the tone light blue.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the 2024 Academy Awards.

