The Captivating Red Carpet Looks From Danielle Brooks' "The Color Purple" Press Tour

Brooks is a standout style star this awards season. For months she's been serving up impressive outfits due to her stylist Jennifer Austin.
A Breakdown Of All The Red Carpet Looks From Danielle Brooks' “The Color Purple” Press Tour
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Hollywood starlet Danielle Brooks has had an amazing year with her career strides. Her breakout role in Orange Is The New Black catapulted her into the hearts of her fans. The momentum surrounding her has yet to slow down in recent years and Brooks’ latest film The Color Purple which was released in late 2023 offered another dynamic performance from the actress. Her performance alongside our other Winter Issue cover stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, and Oprah Winfrey as the character Sofia has won her awards and nods from the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and the African-American Film Critics Association.

Additionally, she has a 2024 Oscar nomination for the previously mentioned role. Let’s not forget Brooks’ Broadway debut in 2015 where she also played the titular role of Sofia in The Color Purple. She also earned a Tony nomination and a Grammy.

Her red carpet moments during the press run of The Color Purple have also won our hearts apart from her compelling performance in the film directed by Blitz Bazawule. Brooks was styled in an assortment of regal gowns for her press appearances that caught our attention. From premieres, screenings, and press junkets, Brooks has managed to continue looking classic and glamorous through ensembles that are fitting to her personal style. Whether in Dolce & Gabbana, Monsoori or Christian Siriano, Brooks who regularly works with celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin was a standout ahead of awards season.

Below, take a look at all of Danielle Brooks’ staple red carpet looks. 

