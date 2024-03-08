A Breakdown Of All The Red Carpet Looks From Danielle Brooks' “The Color Purple” Press Tour

Getty Images

Hollywood starlet Danielle Brooks has had an amazing year with her career strides. Her breakout role in Orange Is The New Black catapulted her into the hearts of her fans. The momentum surrounding her has yet to slow down in recent years and Brooks’ latest film The Color Purple which was released in late 2023 offered another dynamic performance from the actress. Her performance alongside our other Winter Issue cover stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, and Oprah Winfrey as the character Sofia has won her awards and nods from the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA, and the African-American Film Critics Association.

Additionally, she has a 2024 Oscar nomination for the previously mentioned role. Let’s not forget Brooks’ Broadway debut in 2015 where she also played the titular role of Sofia in The Color Purple. She also earned a Tony nomination and a Grammy.

Her red carpet moments during the press run of The Color Purple have also won our hearts apart from her compelling performance in the film directed by Blitz Bazawule. Brooks was styled in an assortment of regal gowns for her press appearances that caught our attention. From premieres, screenings, and press junkets, Brooks has managed to continue looking classic and glamorous through ensembles that are fitting to her personal style. Whether in Dolce & Gabbana, Monsoori or Christian Siriano, Brooks who regularly works with celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin was a standout ahead of awards season.

Below, take a look at all of Danielle Brooks’ staple red carpet looks.

01 01 Danielle Brooks At The 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards For the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Brooks shined in a look by Prabal Gurung. A lengthy navy dress was worn with a fur shawl detail in contrasting white and baby blue hues. These pieces made for an experimental ensemble. Diamond drop earrings, dimaond rings and matching bracelets by De Beers were also a part of this look styled by Jennifer Austin. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Danielle Brooks attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on February 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 Danielle Brooks At The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Brooks donned a tiered gown which had a blazer attached. The head-turning ensemble consisted of deep purple and lilac hues, it was paired with heels by Aldo and jewelry by Kendra Scott. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 Danielle Brooks At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards The 2024 Critics Choice Award winner for supporting actress stunned in a blush pink Monsoori gown styled by Jennifer Austin. The bow detail on the front was a superb detail that added to the flowing nature of Brooks’ gown. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 Danielle Brooks At The 14th Governors Awards Naeem Khan was the designer of choice for Brooks’ special evening at this year’s Governor’s Awards. The sparkling deep purple somewhat translucent frock styled by Jennifer Austin was emblazoned with tiny glistening sequins. The drop diamond earrings and eloquent rings are credited to Norman Silverman. US actress Danielle Brooks arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

05 05 Danielle Brooks At The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Brooks attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in a striking cherry red custom Moschino gown. Jennifer Austin and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson worked together to bring this gorgeous moment to life. Jewelry was provided by Swarovski. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Danielle Brooks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

06 06 Danielle Brooks At The 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala The structural and pleated gown Brooks wore to the Academy Museum Gala was a sight to behold. The marvelous piece was styled by Jennifer Austin. This opulent look was worn with jewelry by Gismondi 1754. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Danielle Brooks attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

07 07 Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey At THR Presents Live: “The Color Purple” This look consisted of a fuzzy sparkling cropped sweater layered over a white button down. Her stylist for the day, Jennifer Austin, paired the look with black faux leather pants with pointed toe boots that had crocodile texture. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey attend THR Presents Live: The Color Purple at Crosby Hotel on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

08 08 Danielle Brooks At The “The Color Purple” Premiere In Los Angeles This purple satin and beaded gown was designed by Nicolas Jebran, and styled by Jennifer Austin for Danielle’s premiere day in Los Angeles. The halter fit of the bodice of the dress fit Brooks effortlessly. Austin styled her dress with a pair of silver strappy heels with jewelry that consisted of drop diamond earrings and a few diamond rings designed by Gismondi 1754 Jewelry. Danielle Brooks at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum on December 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 Danielle Brooks At The Black Excellence Brunch For “The Color Purple” Jennifer Austin was the stylist again for this Black Excellence Brunch look. She styled Danielle in a white Hanifa dress with a puff ruffle detail at the hemline. The short gown was strapless and was paired with a white cropped jacket over Brooks’ shoulders. Her shoes were a silver pair platform heel with a square-toe detail. Austin added purple flowers to the actress’s hair and a small purple clutch to accessorize. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Danielle Brooks attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

10 10 Danielle Brooks At The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations For “The Color Purple” For her SAG-AFTRA appearance Jennifer Austin styled Brooks in a cream wrap dress by Simkhai. The minimalistic look was equal parts elegant due to the white open toe heels and silver hoop earrings which accentuated the entire outfit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Danielle Brooks attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “The Color Purple” With Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on November 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

11 11 Danielle Brooks At The 33rd Annual Gotham Awards At the Gotham Awards Danielle was spotted in another Hanifa look pieced together by Jennifer Austin. This look is actually a jumpsuit that looks like a two-piece. The collar and waist match the standout white panel detail. Brooks also wore platform open-toe sandals. Her accessories were light but still made a statement: a single ring and a bracelet on both hands, and a pair of silver earrings. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Danielle Brooks attends the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

12 12 Danielle Brooks At The “The Color Purple” Photocall In London The stunning orange knit dress that the actress wore for her press appearance in London was designed by A.W.A.K.E. Mode. The dress was created with hood detailing too. For jewelry, the actress wore two large diamond rings by Alexis Bittar while her metallic platform heels were designed by Schutz. Jennifer Austin is the mastermind behind this look. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Danielle Brooks attends “The Color Purple” Photocall at IET Building: Savoy Place on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

13 13 Danielle Brooks At The 2023 American Black Film Festival This blue ruffled dress from Rendoll was styled by Eric Archibald for the American Black Film Festival that screened The Color Purple. He styled her in a way that gave her dress the spotlight with its intricate ruffle detail throughout the dress and its ribbed texture. Her nude strappy sandals were designed by Stuart Weitzman while her minimal jewelry of rings was designed by The M Jewelers. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: Danielle Brooks attends “The Color Purple” screening during the American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 17, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)