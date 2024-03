The Best Beauty Looks From The ESSENCE 2024 Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Getty Images

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was home to ESSENCE’s 2024 Black Women In Hollywood event today. In celebration of the Black women who have shifted the entertainment landscape–including honorees Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby–the 17th annual carpet was full of inspiring individuals. Naturally, these ceiling-breaking breakers came to today’s red carpet with undeniably head-turning beauty looks.

Dune’s Zendaya Coleman, for one, attended in a flipped-ended bob with pink iridescent eyeshadow to match her Jean Paul Gaultier couture look. Moments later, The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey showed out in similar soft pink tones hand-in-hand with sister, Chloe, who appeared in sculpted blush and matte nude lipstick. We couldn’t help but stare when Ms. Tina hit the red carpet, in a lip look that matched the bold floor in which she graced. Meanwhile, Singer Dai Time worked a blunt cut with a ‘60s spiral curl to pair with a natural beat.

Honoree Danielle Brooks’ look was angelic as she is; adding a gold halo to her pulled back bun. Like Brooks, musician Shavone Charles turned her hair into a work of art, with blonde strands braided into a twined sculpture. Abstract blue eyeshadow and silver brows added to the drama. Setting a trend on the red carpet, Claudia Logan, Zuri Hall and honoree Kathryn Busby turned us onto voluminous spiral curls, while braided updos took the cake for Marsai Martin and P-Valley’s Brandee Evans.

Below, take a look at all of the beauty looks Black women served on the BWIH 2024 red carpet.

