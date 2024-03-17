Usher And ‘The Color Purple’ Win Big At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage

Hosted by the legendary Queen Latifah, the 55th NAACP Image Awards highlighted the achievements of entertainers and writers of color this past year. The star-studded ceremony was held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, marking a big night for R&B icon Usher, and the cast for 2023’s The Color Purple.

The show began with Latifah receiving a call from Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by an amazing monologue by the host, as she celebrated the Black people who excelled in their individual fields. In what was a powerful moment, Taraji P. Henson—who grabbed the evening’s first award—spoke out about equal pay for Black actresses, and continued to advocate for honesty in her industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“It’s a scary thing to speak your truth, but I urge you all to speak your truth because at the end of the day, that’s all we have,” Henson said. “The truth will set you free, and, not only that, it will set someone else free.”

Overall, The Color Purple earned 11 NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture, an Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture win for Fantasia Barrino, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Colman Domingo, and several others. Barrino, who starred as Celie in the film, gave a stirring acceptance speech, thanking God for the opportunity. “I didn’t prepare a speech, because I didn’t think I was going to win,” she said. “I was afraid to play Celie, but I’m glad I did. Because I kept saying, ‘If I don’t win an award, the awards that I will win will come from the people who watched Color Purple and the women who will relate to her and feel like Oscars when they walk out.’”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Fantasia Barrino, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Scott Sanders, Taraji P. Henson, Rebecca Walker and Aba Arthur accept the Outstanding Motion Picture award for “The Color Purple” onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During the film and television segment of the evening, Abbott Elementary, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Chlöe Bailey, Ayo Edebiri, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder also grabbed awards. Damson Idris won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his powerful performance in FX’s Snowfall. In his speech, he spoke about bringing honor to his family, as well as his gratitude to be standing among the creatives who make “art for the past, present and future.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Damson Idris, winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award for “Snowfall,” poses in the press room during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Andra Day performed during the “In Memoriam” part of the show, and Amanda Gorman was recognized with the Chairman’s Award, delivering a poem as she accepted her honor. “We have birthed this nation — become visible, indivisible and vibrant in our fight even as we win it,” she said. “We cannot just possess a vision of justice. We must be able to picture ourselves within it. It’s how we honor our ancestors and more it’s how we inspire our successors.”

“We’ve always had windows into the world but at last the world has windows into us,” she added. “We have mirrors of our past, our present, our possibility and all the future that we share. May we see all that we could be if we dare.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell of New Edition, recipients of the Hall of Fame Award, pose in the press room during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. The Grammy-nominated group includes Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell. Accepting the honor, Bivins said “You’ve seen our story. You know what we’ve been through,” he said, just weeks after the news that the group will have an exclusive residency in Las Vegas. “But we call each other every day. We text each other every day. We check on our families. You watched us grow up. We’re still growing.”

In the music categories, singer/songwriter Victoria Monét received the award for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for Jaguar II, H.E.R. won for Outstanding Female Artist, and Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song with “Cobra.” Usher won Entertainer of the Year, which was presented by Oprah Winfrey. Earlier in the evening, the “Confessions” singer received the President’s Award, where he thanked his mother, New Edition, his wife, fellow nominees, and his family.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Usher accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“My heart is beating really, really fast, but it’s good. It beats with passion,” Usher said during his speech. “I’m very, very honored to receive this amazing award from the depths of my soul.”

Take a look at the full list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Usher

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Color Purple

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – The Color Purple

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Brother

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Brother

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

The Color Purple

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)

The After

Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)

Lil’ Ruby

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gail Bean – Snowfall

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Swarm

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Keith Powers – The Perfect Find

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Chlöe Bailey – Praise This

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Wild ‘N Out

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Children’s Program

Gracie’s Corner

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares

Outstanding Guest Performance

Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series

Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Doggyland

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

I Was A Soul Train Dancer

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Outstanding New Artist

Victoria Monét

Outstanding Male Artist

Usher

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R.

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding International Song

“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Album

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Jazz Album

Brand New Life – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Ciara feat. Chris Brown – “How We Roll”

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Invisible Beauty

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Outstanding Short-Form Documentary

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Norman Vance, Jr. – Saturdays

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks–Waddles – Bel–Air

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson–Cochran – Heist 88

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Neema Barnette – Grand Crew

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Dawn Wilkinson – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Chris Robinson – Shooting Stars

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Ava DuVernay – Origin

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes – Dear Mama

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction



Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford – WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends” to “Who All Gon” Be There?” – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

suddenly we – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Everyone’s Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni

Outstanding Graphic Novel

The Talk – Darrin Bell

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Black Money Tree

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Here’s The Thing

Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast

Yes We Cannabis

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short-Form

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast – WINNER

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

Francine Jamison–Tanchuck –The Color Purple

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez –The Color Purple

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – The Color Purple

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Creed III – WINNER

