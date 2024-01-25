A Look At The Nominees For The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Getty Images

In the opening act of 2024, Colman Domingo and Ayo Edebiri found themselves at the forefront of Hollywood’s spotlight. Fresh off their debut Oscar nominations and Emmy triumphs, the dynamic duo led the charge of nominees for the 55th NAACP Image Awards.

Colman Domingo, a force to be reckoned with, earned three nominations. He’s in the running for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his compelling role in Rustin, grabbed a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in The Color Purple, and the coveted award – Entertainer of the Year.

Ayo Edebiri, not to be outdone, secured nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in The Bear and Guest Actress in Abbott Elementary. Meanwhile, music sensation Victoria Monét snagged six nominations, including the sought-after title of Outstanding New Artist. Hot on her heels was Usher, who earned five nominations, including a bid for Entertainer of the Year.

Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and Keke Palmer, also joined the race for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award. Barrino and Bailey boasted multiple nominations, with Palmer showcasing her versatility across four categories.

In film, The Color Purple emerged as the front-runner with an impressive 16 nominations, dominating the Outstanding Motion Picture category. Competing for the top spot were They Cloned Tyrone, Rustin, American Fiction, and Origin.

The ensemble cast of The Color Purple earned recognition, each member securing individual nominations. The categories were packed with films such as A Thousand and One, Creed III, The Blackening, and The Equalizer 3 vying for recognition.

Turning to television, Abbott Elementary took the lead with 9 nominations, building on its success from the previous year. The comedy category has strong contenders like Survival of the Thickest, Unprisoned, Harlem, and The Neighborhood.

In the drama series arena, Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and the final season of Snowfall stood tall with 6 nominations each. Meanwhile, Bel-Air, Black Cake, and Found captured the audience’s attention with two nominations apiece.

The TV movie and limited series categories featured Swarm in the lead with five nods, facing off against Heist 88, First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, Black Girl Missing, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The winners of this star-studded spectacle will be unveiled during a thrilling two-hour live TV special on Saturday, March 16, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS.