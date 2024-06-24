Sha'Carri Richardson Secures Spot On Team USA For Paris Olympics

Patrick Smith/ Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson has qualified for her first Olympic Games after triumphing in the 100-meter final on Saturday at the Olympic trials held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson, with her lightning speed, secured first place with 10.71 seconds, marking the fastest 100m time in the world this year. This outstanding performance earned her a spot on the US Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I feel honored,” Richardson told the Associated Press. “I feel every chapter I’ve been through prepared me for this moment.”

The 24-year-old sprinter showed resilience on Friday, advancing to the semifinals despite stumbling at the start and finishing the race with an untied shoe. In the semifinals, the Texas native clocked 10.86 seconds, securing her place in Saturday’s final.

In 2021, Richardson was poised to be one of the top athletes to watch at the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning the women’s 100 meters at the US trials. However, she did not compete after accepting a one-month ban following a positive test for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

Undeterred by the setback, Richardson made a stunning comeback in 2023. She was named the world’s fastest woman after running the 100-meter final in 10.65 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, setting a new record at the prestigious event.

She also earned a bronze medal in the 200-meter race, finishing behind Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and fellow American Gabby Thomas. Additionally, Richardson anchored the American 4×100 relay team to victory, adding a second gold medal to her collection at the championships.