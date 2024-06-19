Pharrell’s Latest Louis Vuitton Collection Is A Tribute To Humanity

Louis Vuitton

If the checkerboard was the central motif for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear SS25 debut in June 2024, the mosaic concept continues to guide the creative director’s semiotic meditation. Paris is busting this month with activations designed to maintain its position as a cultural and artistic hub. Paris Mens Fashion Week kicks off as a precursor to the Olympics, unveiling this year’s acknowledgments of creative excellence shortly before bestowing athletic ones.

Haute Couture Week will follow, just as France traverses its upcoming election rounds that will usher in a moment of collective urgency with either outcome. Shows and houses are promising boldness, and LV’s SS25 star-studded showcase at Paris’ UNESCO headquarters set an indicative standard combining global imagery with references to African-French collaboration through Air Afrique.

Louis Vuitton

Pharrell’s Vision: Cultural Plurality and Diversity

“It went from black to dark brown to brown to light brown to beige, a little bit of gray … and then finally to white,” Pharrell said of his Spring show, where models walked a lawn evoking LV’s Damier check beneath a fleet of nearly two-hundred international flags. The well-dressed, well-traveled sophisticate, the dandy, is the show’s central character, taking form in various patchworks of leather, suede, and emblemed tailoring. There is a sense of cultural plurality celebrated under an idealized understanding of diversity, almost literal in its presentation by way of venue and casting.

Louis Vuitton

The symbols (and logos) of Afro-diasporic creative branding are combined with the house’s monogrammed patterning to facilitate a utopian vision of globalized cohesion, anchored by legacy European validation. In partnership with Air Afrique’s Djiby Kebe, Lamine Diaoune, Jeremy Konko, and Ahmadou-Bamba Thiam, the depth of pan-African archives is combined with Louis Vuitton’s vision of creative endurance, aspiration, and textile variety. SS25 show staffers donned jackets with the words, “Le monde est à vous” inscribed on the back, which Pharrell shared on Instagram earlier this week.

Functionality Meets Form In SS25 Collection

Among the approximately 70 looks, functionality meets form to signify the transference from theatricity to practical realism. Airplane-shaped pins and zippers complemented leather flight jackets and bombers, intermittently dispersed with map-embossed workwear jackets and blue-green bombers. According to Louis Vuitton’s official show recap, these notes are a “salute [to] Mother Earth.” The clothes are as much a costumed embodiment of an immaterial past as they are tangible relics of an accessible style, with caveats, of course.

Louis Vuitton

Pharrell’s ability to identify an apparel structure format and expand it into the cosmology of its associated reference allows his collections to engage in scaled world-building for both entertainment and aspiration, making the audience feel the relevance of the fashion to their everyday lives.

Pharrell’s Impact On Louis Vuitton’s Legacy

Pharrell Williams, the multi-talented creative director leading Louis Vuitton’s menswear division, is skillfully revitalizing the legacy house’s modern appeal while translating his creative vision into the language of luxury fashion. So far, it is working in dividends— the brand described its SS24 collection as its largest menswear activation to date, garnering a record 1 billion views of the show across platforms. This is due, in no small part to the bankable market power of celebrity-cosign and audience transference from the music and entertainment industries to other sartorial fields.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton boutiques and luxury department retailers are now receiving their stock of the 2024 debut collection, wherein hues of turquoise accentuate the cinematic fantasy of an untamed American West. Pharrell’s appointment at the cultural maison results from a long-since demonstration of his effectiveness with the brand. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards an exciting new chapter,” wrote Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari, in 2023, nodding to Pharrell’s LV collaborations in 2004 and 2008, respectively.