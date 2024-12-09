ICYMI: Rihanna Launches Savage X Fenty Campaign, anOnlyChild Hosts Art Basel Miami Dinner, And More

Savage X Fenty

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First up, anOnlyChild hosted a dinner during Art Basel Miami honoring artist Andrea Chung. Next, Queen Latifah wore Christian Siriano while attending the Kennedy Honors.

Next up, PUMA has revealed a new sneaker silhouette, the Inverse which features assistance from AI. In other news, Versace has tapped rising professional basketball player Alexander Sarr to appear in its latest eyewear campaign.

And Rihanna has revealed another Savage X Fenty campaign, this time, she stars in it.

anOnlyChild Hosts Art Basel Miami Dinner

Last week, Maxwell Osborne, the designer behind anOnlyChild and Tres Generaciones hosted an intimate dinner during Art Basel Miami, paying homage to artist Andrea Chung. Guests included celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod, artists Leon Thomas, and ​​Alteronce Gumby. The evening also included a surprise performance by the beloved singer Teedra Moses.

BFA

Queen Latifah Wears Christian Siriano

Queen Latifah donned Christian Siriano as she attended the 2024 Kennedy Honors. Styled by Jason Rembert, the actress stunned in the elegant number that consisted of a bustier at the top. The bottom portion of her gown was exquisite too, it featured an oversized matching train.

Versace Taps Alexandre Sarr For Biggie Eyewear Campaign

Italian luxury brand Versace has revealed a new campaign for its Biggie eyewear which is named after rapper Notorious B.I.G.—Alexander Sarr of the Washington Wizards and singer Sabrina Carpenter both star in the campaign.

“I am thrilled to have Sabrina and Alexandre join our Versace family in their fabulous Biggie glasses,” shared chief creative officer Donatella Versace in a statement. “From Notorious B.I.G. to the extraordinary talent of today, the Biggie community are rebels, groundbreakers and champions of the true Versace spirit.”

PUMA Launches Inverse Sneaker

PUMA has revealed a new design entitled the PUMA Inverse. The footwear design marks new territory for the brand, it was designed with the assistance of AI. On the design front, the shoe is rooted in PUMA’s heritage, however, it features a newly created midsole cage and ProFoam cushioning. Additionally, the silhouette includes a red mesh upper alongside accents in dark amethyst and black.

The PUMA Inverse is currently available on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, PUMA flagship stores, and selected retailers for $120.

Rihanna Reveals New Savage X Fenty Collection

Rihanna and Savage X Fenty have revealed the Starlet Nights collection just in time for the holidays. The global icon stars in the brand’s campaign. In it, she dons the Starlet Nights High-Apex Unlined Lace Balconette Bra, the Starlet Nights Waspie, the Starlet Nights Brazilian Panty, and the Starlet Nights Thigh-High Stay-Up Stockings in Rum Wine Brown.

Newly released styles that are included in the latest arrivals: Starlet Nights, On The Prowl, Viva La Diva, Centre Fold, Chain Reaction, and Savage Not Sorry.

Starlet Nights features scallop-edge lace silhouettes designed with metallic details while On The Prowl features sexy lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories with primal instincts tied to them. Viva La Diva includes versatile and sensual silhouettes with an open-knit design paired with intricate detailing throughout (cut-outs are also a part). Next, Centre Fold comes equipped with a brand-new corset style.

Chain Reaction first was revealed during the brand’s 2021 fashion show–now making its return this mini capsule is back with new styles: a relaxed pant, a button-up shirt, and the maxi slip. Lastly, the Savage Not Sorry lingerie styles are also making a return in new hues ideal for the holiday season: “Purple Gem/Claret Metallic” and “Black Caviar/Bronze Metallic.”

Savage X Fenty’s latest styles are now available on savagex.com. Pricing ranges from $16.95 – $124.95.