anOnlyChild Reveals Denim Collection

Max Papendieck

Brooklyn-based designer Maxwell Osborne is gearing up to launch a capsule denim collection for his brand anOnlyChild. The collection is a love letter to his home New York and its ability to bring together a plethora of communities.

Denim being a classic fabric that has withstood the test of time and jumped through many cultures was the perfect fit for Osborne’s capsule collection. Denim represents Americana and in this case it explores that through Osborne’s eyes.

Max Papendieck

The brand’s staple pieces like its double pleated pants, deep v-cut tops, and wide-legged trousers are reborn in denim for this collection. “We wanted to keep the styles classic and play with the idea of an all denim collection,” said Osborne.

Osborne’s pieces are hand washed and dyed to perfection locally in Brooklyn, New York, and are one-of-ones made with deadstock U.S.-based denim. This is due to Obsorne’s ethos of making something out of nothing, a true sustainable notion.

Max Papendieck

The campaign for the collection was inspired by ‘90s nostalgia, giving onlookers a sense of “home.” It was shot by Max Papendieck and styled by Marion B. Kelly in a backdrop that was reminiscent of the many living rooms we spent our childhoods in.

The collection debuted recently at anOnlyChild’s Summer Studio Session allowing guests to step into the world of the brand. Guests got to experience the creative process of a live photoshoot at New York staple Neighbors BK on top of a cookout, curated pop-up shops, domino tournaments, Dj sets, tattoo parlors, and a special marching band performance.

anOnlyChild’s denim capsule collection will be available on anonlychild.com soon.