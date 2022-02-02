Courtesy of Bon Duke

Back in September 2021, designer Maxwell Osborne kicked off NYFW with a debut fashion show for his newly launched brand, An Only Child. Osborne paid homage to his roots through the collection and by hosting the brand’s inaugural show at his family home in Mount Vernon, New York. Now, Osborne returns to the same location for the campaign of the first collection dubbed “Welcome Home”, which is also finally available for purchase.

Inspired by his Jamaican heritage, Osborne looked to old family photographs and hand-me-downs to infuse his heritage into each piece. He also referenced Jamaica’s red dirt roads to influence the collection’s color palette, which is mainly made up of earth tones, dirt red, and mustard yellow.

Reimagining sustainability naturally made its way into the “Welcome Home” collection as Osbrone gathered deadstock fabrics and materials from friends, along with excess cuttings and fabric scraps from sample room floors in the Garment District. He used a needle punching technique, originated in Egypt, to bind the different pieces of fabric and weave them together to form a new, hybrid textile that was used throughout the collection.

“While this process prevents us from recreating a consistency throughout the collection, we consider it to be an advantage,” Osborne said in the press release. “Each of our garments retains the soul of their fabric’s previous life to form something unique, one-of-a-kind and sort of like an only child.”

Within An Only Child’s inaugural collection, you’ll find modern tailoring, Jamaican hues, mesh tops, wide-leg trousers, braided belts, and more. Each piece carries a refreshing energy that offers something new to the fashion world, along with a complementary, vintage essence to stand the test of time.

“Welcome Home” by An Only Child is available for purchase now on anonlychild.com and select pieces are available in-store exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue New York.