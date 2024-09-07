Getty Images

Inside a luxe ballroom within The Pierre Hotel Christian Siriano spearheaded yet another memorable presentation. In front of show attendees which included Lil’ Kim and Tiffany Haddish the designer brought his fans along with him on a dark ride that didn’t feel very springy. But this twist however felt squarely planted in an alternative universe dreamed up by Siriano. His designs often ether into fantastical territory, and this presentation did just that. Rather than merely centering whimsical gowns with tulle and hues such as baby pink and sky blue, the designer delved into territory that felt dreamy but also impacted by inclinations in a darker vein. That meant glittered frocks in deep hues not limited to black and deep green were utilized.

As showgoers watched the decadent designs they were also immersed in an enlarged magical leaning forest in the middle of the runway. Designs that are intrinsic to the bread and butter of the designer’s previous collections were prevalent: ballerina-inspired mini dresses and gowns with rows of tulle, and suiting with elegant proportions. Corsetry and shapewear also were taken for a spin by Siriano and so were gowns nearly made entirely of lace. “I really wanted this dark, Grimms’ Fairy Tales feeling,” Siriano told Vogue. “It’s a bit of a fairyland—but a dark fairyland.”

Readers would be pleased to know that one suit came down the runway in a gorgeous light pink tone. One shoulder of the suit was nearly trimmed off completely–this made for a compelling case on workwear. Elsewhere another baby pink mini dress created with tulle was equally compelling–arguably this was one of the most moving looks of the entire presentation. Wholly, Siriano brought showgoers and his beloved fans inside his immersive imagination which appears to be limitless.

01 01 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

02 02 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

03 03 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

04 04 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

05 05 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

06 06 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

07 07 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

08 08 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A model walks the runway at the Christian Siriano SS25 runway show during New York Fashion Week at The Pierre Hotel on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)