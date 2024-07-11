64 Of Lil’ Kim’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments Of All Time

Mychal Watts / WireImage

Lil’ Kim has reigned as the eternal Queen Bee of rap since the 1990s. The Brooklyn-born artist was discovered by The Notorious B.I.G. before releasing her debut studio album Hard Core in 1996, which went double platinum.

Aside from selling over 15 million albums and 30 million singles since then, the rap legend doubles as a beauty queen, serving theatrical beats, decorated nails, and dramatic ‘dos on a silver platter.

For one, Lil’ Kim’s MTV Music Awards appearances went down in history. In 1997, the blue-eyed, red-haired goddess accented her look with gold shimmer, a headdress, and defined contour. Two years later, she showed up in her famous purple wig and dramatic cat-eyelashes, all adhering to her signature beauty mark.

From there, she doubled-down on the melodrama. Throughout the 2000s, overdrawn brows (cue: her 2003 MOBO Awards and 2005 Olympus Fashion Week looks) ran next to a pigmented, circular blush.

By 2010, her burlesque moment was more tamed. A dark, bombshell blowout at a Vodka “Purple” photo shoot replaced her punk wigs. Meanwhile, her makeup turned more matte with concealed under eyes like at The Blonds Fall 2014 show.

For Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in 2017, Lil’ Kim continued the matte beauty beat trend, pairing it with finger wave-like curls, and her 2019 BET Awards look seconded this. While her experimentation solidified her icon status, Lil Kim’s more natural hair and makeup looks are just as fabulous, too.

Now, as she celebrates her 51st birthday, let’s rewind through her most iconic beauty moments of all time.

01 01 Release Part For La Bella Mafia NEW YORK – MARCH 4: Recording artist Lil’ Kim arrives at the release party for her new CD La Bella Mafia March 4, 2003 at Lobby in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

02 02 Lil’ Kim & Nylon Party To Celebrate Cover HOLLYWOOD – MAY 15: Recording artist Lil’ Kim attends a party in celebration of her cover of Nylon magazine’s summer issue at White Lotus Club on May 15, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

03 03 MOBO Awards 2003 LONDON – SEPTEMBER 25: American pop star L’il Kim attends the Mastecard MOBO Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall on September 25, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

04 04 Lil’ Kim at Jennifer Lopez Fall 2005 – Backstage NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Rapper Lil Kim poses for photographers as she leaves following the Jennifer Lopez Fall 2005 show during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park February 11, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

05 05 Hot 97 Summer Jam 2007 – Backstage EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 3: Rapper Lil’ Kim walks backstage during the Hot 97 Summer Jam presented by Boost Mobile at Giants Stadium June 3, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

06 06 The Cinema Society and W Present a Special Screening of “Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton” – After Party NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Lil’ Kim attends the after party for the Cinema Society and W magazine’s Special Screening of “Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton” on January 31st, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/WireImage)

07 07 Mandela Day: A 46664 Celebration Concert – Backstage NEW YORK – JULY 18: Musician Lil Kim poses backstage at the Mandela Day: A 46664 Celebration Concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

08 08 Lil’ Kim’s Three Olives Vodka “Purple” Photo Shoot NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Lil Kim attends the Three Olives Vodka “Purple” photo shoot at the Drive-In Studio on June 7, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Moises De Pena/FilmMagic)

09 09 Fuse and Hot 97 Present Full Frontal Hip Hop with Host Lil’ Kim Lil’ Kim during Fuse and Hot 97 Present Full Frontal Hip Hop with Host Lil’ Kim at Webster Hall in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

10 10 Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Baby Phat – Front Row and Backstage Lil Kim during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Baby Phat – Front Row and Backstage at Skylight Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

11 11 Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Marc Jacobs – Front Row and Backstage Lil Kim during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Marc Jacobs – Front Row and Backstage at N.Y. State Armory in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

12 12 Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2007 – Marc Jacobs – Outside Arrivals Lil’ Kim during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2007 – Marc Jacobs – Outside Arrivals at New York State Armory in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

13 13 Mandela Day: A 46664 Celebration Concert Singer Lil’ Kim attends the Mandela Day: A 46664 Celebration Concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

14 14 Seen Around Lincoln Center – Day 3 – Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Lil’ Kim is seen at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

15 15 Lil’ Kim’s Queen B Royalty Watch Photo Shoot Lil’ Kim during Lil’ Kim’s Queen B Royalty Watch Photo Shoot at Black in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

16 16 The Blonds – Backstage – MADE Fashion Week Fall 2014 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Lil’ Kim backstage at the The Blonds fashion show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2014 at Milk Studios on February 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

17 17 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party Lil’ Kim arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy awards party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

18 18 Patrick McMullan Archives NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Lil Kim and Kimora Lee Simmons attend BABY PHAT Spring 2007 Fashion Show at The Atelier at Bryant Park on September 8, 2006 in New York. (Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

19 19 Celebrity Sightings in New York City – February 16, 2017 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 16: Rapper Lil’ Kim is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

20 20 Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street – Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: Lil’ Kim attends Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)

21 21 The Blonds – Front Row & Backstage – February 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Lil Kim attends The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

22 22 The Blonds – Runway – February 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Lil’ Kim performs on the runway for the The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

23 23 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards – Arrivals ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Rapper Lil Kim arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,)

24 24 Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – January 27, 2020 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Lil Kim is seen on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

25 25 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Lil’ Kim arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

26 26 Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 07, 2021 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rapper Lil’ Kim is seen leaving Christian Siriano’s Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

27 27 BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 – Arrivals ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Filmmagic)

28 28 Gucci Store Opening Party on 5th Avenue Singer Lil Kim (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

29 29 Lil Kim Live In Concert Rapper Lil Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) performs at the House Of Blues in Chicago, Illinois in March 2003. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

30 30 The 3rd Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Lil’ Kim (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

31 31 4th Soul Train Music Awards Lil’ Kim (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

32 32 No Way Out Tour Lil’ Kim (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

33 33 1997 MTV Video Music Awards Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Lil Kim (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

34 34 1997 MTV Video Music Awards Lil Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

35 35 Cipriani Auction Benefit 382524 10: (ITALY OUT) Rap artist Lil” Kim attends a benefit auction at Cipriani November 28, 2000 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison)

36 36 Ray J – Lil’ Kim Video **** Exclusive **** Lil’ Kim on the set of Ray-J’s new video ‘Wait A Minute’ featuring Lil’ Kim, his new single on Atlantic Records, in Los Angeles, Ca. 1/31/01. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

37 37 The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards Lil’ Kim at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

38 38 Lil’ Kim File Photos Lil’ Kim performs at The Source Hip Hop Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 15, 2000. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage)

39 39 M.A.C. Viva Glam Party Lil’ Kim (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

40 40 15th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Lil’ Kim (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

41 41 75th Celebration of TRINITY Ring and Launch of AD Campaign Lil’ Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

42 42 Lil’ Kim Shopping at Piaget on 5th Ave. Lil’ Kim (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)

43 43 Dolce & Gabbana – New York Store Opening Lil’ Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

44 44 M.A.C. Viva Glam Party Lil’ Kim & Mom during M.A.C. Viva Glam Party at Tuscan Steak Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

45 45 “Juwanna Mann” Premiere Lil’ Kim during “Juwanna Mann” Premiere at Mann’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

46 46 Baby Phat Lingerie Lil’ Kim during The 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival and preview of Kimora new lingerie line “Baby Phat” at Sony Atrium in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

47 47 1998 Birthday Gala For Puff Daddy Lil’ Kim during Birthday Gala For Puff Daddy at Cipriani’s in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

48 48 Opening Night of “Gypsy Passion” Lil Kim and Giorgio Armani during Opening Night of “Gypsy Passion” Benefit Breast Cancer Alliance at New York City Center in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

49 49 American Express Presents “Blue Jam Sessions” Night 4 Featuring Mary J. Blige Lil’ Kim arrives at House of Blues for Blue Jam Sessions presented by Blue from American Express to help generate money and awareness for music education programs in public schools. Blue for Music helps build support for music education programs in public schools nationwide, and raised $1 million in 2003 toward the cause. Again this year American Express is proud to contribute funds raised through Blue for Music activities, beginning with the Blue Jam Sessions in L.A., to the VH1 Save The Music Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in America’s public schools by restoring music programs in cities across the country, and raising awareness about the importance of music participation among our nation’s youth. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

50 50 Solstice Store in Short Hills Mall Grand Opening With Guest Appearance By Lil’ Kim Lil’ Kim during Solstice Store in Short Hills Mall Grand Opening With Guest Appearance By Lil’ Kim at Short Hills Mall in Short Hills, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

51 51 The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards Lil’ Kim during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

52 52 Tommy Hilfiger “Rock Style” Exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Lil’ Kim during Tommy Hilfiger “Rock Style” Exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

53 53 2001 MTV Movie Awards – Arrivals Lil’ Kim (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

54 54 6th Annual The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards – Announcement of the Official Nominees and New Categories Lil’ Kim during 6th Annual The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards – Announcement of the Official Nominees and New Categories at Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

55 55 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Lil’ Kim during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

56 56 BET Celebrates Its New Harlem Theater and Fall 2000 Season Lil’ Kim during BET Celebrates Its New Harlem Theaters And Fall 2000 Season at Apollo Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

57 57 Fashion Cares 2000. Including L’il Kim, etc. Fashion Cares 2000. Including L’il Kim, etc. (Photo by Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

58 58 2000 MTV Video Music Awards Lil Kim during 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

59 59 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Show Lil Kim during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Show at Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

60 60 Nylon Magazine & Lil’ Kim Celebrate The Magazine’s Summer Music Issue Lil’ Kim during Nylon Magazine & Lil’ Kim Celebrate The Magazine’s Summer Music Issue at White Lotus in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

61 61 BET Harlem Theaters Party NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 9: Lil Kim attends BET Harlem Theaters Party on September 9, 2000 at the Apollo Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

62 62 VERSACE : SPRING/SUMMER 2001 FASHION SHOW (Original Caption) Lil’Kim, American singer. (Photo by Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

63 63 Lil Kim Promotional Visit In Chicago Rapper Lil Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) signs autographs and greets fans during a special appearance at Macy’s department store in Chicago, Illinois in June 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)