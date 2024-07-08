ICYMI: 12 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

In between the 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Festival and the BET Awards, celebrity beauty moments were rising to the top. Nails were shockingly front row throughout the week; showing off the glamorous, decorated and extra-long acrylics. Hair and makeup slid into second place, rejecting trends, like the braided baldie and no-makeup makeup, for a more individualized approach to beauty.

At the top of our feed, Marc Jacobs acknowledged nail culture in the Black community. “Thank you Flo-Jo, Lil Kim, Missy, Sha’ Carri and all the beautiful, creative black women who paved the way,” he said. Speaking of trendsetters, Cardi B showed off her long, pink acrylics front row at his FW24 show. SZA posed with a metallic, sea-colored set adorned with bugs, like dragonflies and ladybugs. Meanwhile, the queen of press ons Nicki Minaj wore a bedazzled stiletto set to Gag City in Ireland.

Kelela woke up her algorithm with a wet blonde bob and mod bangs, while FKA Twigs shaved half her head and braided the back. Known for her experimental moments, Twigs’ makeup artist Tilda painted “dark purple lake with crimson ripples” on the singer’s face. Equally as dramatic, Doja Cat put on a hat full of hair, paired with double-winged liner and a matte base. To tie up the week, Rihanna licked her new Glossbomb Stix off of her lips, framing her chin with a naked nail look.

Below, check out 12 can’t miss beauty moments from the week.