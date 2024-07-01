21 Of Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The BET Awards 2024

It’s that time of the year again. Black Hollywood is coming together to celebrate one another at the 2024 BET Awards. In addition to our favs getting the flowers they deserve, the one thing our favs will do is come correct in the beauty department.

For starters, we’re peeping a ton of blush and pink eyeshadows nicely complementing all of the glowing melanin. And speaking of glow, host Taraji P. Henson is stunning with gold cream bronzer. Additionally, Tanner Addell, Dominique Perry, Mickey Guyton and Diarra Kilpatrick decided to lean into a classic look with nude lipstick.

When it comes to hair, many, like Tara DeVeaux, are keeping their hair natural for the evening. Similarly, Lynae Vanee and Natalie Odell have their hair in Bantu knots. Meanwhile, Victoria Monét, Tinashe and Maiya the Don prove that blonde hair is continuing to make its mark. As for Tia Mowry? She’s rocking the signature braids, channeling early aughts Alicia Keys, for the evening.

We also spotted Keke Palmer and Holly Carter bringing back the bob cuts. Overall, we’re reminded of the beauty of Black girl magic with the ability to change up our hairstyles, whenever we want, to match our moods.

Here are our favorite beauty looks from the 2024 BET awards.

01 01 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals US singer Coco Jones arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

02 02 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Teenear attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

03 03 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tara DeVeaux attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

04 04 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Lynae Vanee attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

05 05 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Doechii attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

06 06 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Karol Conká attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

07 07 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Victoria Monét attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

08 08 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tinashe attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 09 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Chloe Bailey attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

10 10 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Keke Palmer attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

11 11 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tyla attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

12 12 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Natalie Odell attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

13 13 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Klondike Blonde attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

14 14 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Rapsody attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

15 15 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

16 16 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

17 17 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Connie Diiamond attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

18 18 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tia Mowry attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

19 19 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Diarra Kilpatrick attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

20 20 BET Awards 2024 – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Brely Evans attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)