HomeBeauty

21 Of Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The BET Awards 2024

Taraji P. Henson’s gold cream bronzer, Victoria Monet’s blonde hair, and more.
21 Of Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The BET Awards 2024
By Larry Stansbury ·

It’s that time of the year again. Black Hollywood is coming together to celebrate one another at the 2024 BET Awards. In addition to our favs getting the flowers they deserve, the one thing our favs will do is come correct in the beauty department.

For starters, we’re peeping a ton of blush and pink eyeshadows nicely complementing all of the glowing melanin. And speaking of glow, host Taraji P. Henson is stunning with gold cream bronzer. Additionally, Tanner Addell, Dominique Perry, Mickey Guyton and Diarra Kilpatrick decided to lean into a classic look with nude lipstick. 

When it comes to hair, many, like Tara DeVeaux, are keeping their hair natural for the evening. Similarly, Lynae Vanee and Natalie Odell have their hair in Bantu knots. Meanwhile, Victoria Monét, Tinashe and Maiya the Don prove that blonde hair is continuing to make its mark. As for Tia Mowry? She’s rocking the signature braids, channeling early aughts Alicia Keys, for the evening.

We also spotted Keke Palmer and Holly Carter bringing back the bob cuts. Overall, we’re reminded of the beauty of Black girl magic with the ability to change up our hairstyles, whenever we want, to match our moods.

Here are our favorite beauty looks from the 2024 BET awards.