6 Best Liquid Blushes to Wear for a Sun-Kissed Glow

Summertime is all we’re thinking about right now. We’re ready to show off our melanated skin and serve face all season long. That said, you might be looking to upgrade your makeup routine. Why not start by tossing your powder formula to the side and replacing it with a glow-inducing liquid blush.
“A liquid blush adds a pop of color and healthy glow to the cheeks,” makeup artist Christopher Trotman tells ESSENCE, sharing that they can be very versatile and “give off a soft coverage and healthy glowy skin effect.” Jennifer Wasser, a sunless tanning expert, notes that liquid blushes have a lighter weight formula compared to cream blush and come in different packaging. “Many formulas come in a squeeze tube or wand applicator,” Wasser says. “Some liquid blushes will have a built- in sponge-tip applicator.”
Every skin type can benefit from liquid blushes. As celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro notes, they’re “blendable and buildable.”
When it comes to how long these blushes last, it depends on one’s skin type. “Individuals with dry or combination skin may have longer wear compared to someone with oily skin,” Wasser says. “So it’s always best to find a formula that works well for your individual needs.” She notes that people with oily skin should search “for a formula with a more concentration of pigments.” Meanwhile, those with dry or mature skin should look for “a dewy and hydrating finish for the most natural glow.” She leaves us with a final tip: “add setting spray on top for the longest wear.”
Below for expert-approved liquid blushes to try this summer and beyond.
Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint
Wesser notes that this is the perfect amount of pigment for a natural finish but also easy to build and easy to blend for a flawless silk finish.Available at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
A little Chanel won’t hurt your skin. Wesser loves that this liquid blush is “skincare and makeup in one.” It’s hydrating and leaves a natural subtle glow and pigment for easy buildable color. One pump goes a long way.Available at chanel.com
“I love these because they’re buildable,” Trotman says. “You can manipulate the kind of glow or coverage you like and you can also layer it on top of your makeup without messing it up!”Available at saiehello.com
Wesser shares that this liquid blush is easy to apply with either a sponge-tip applicator or brush to blend into skin. This liquid blush leaves a “soft matte finish that is suitable for all skin types.”Available at ulta.com
Wesser shares that this liquid blush is “very pigmented, long wear, has the most range of colors, and delivers a matte and radiant finish.” She also recommends mixing it with a little moisturizer, serum or primer for less pigment and easier blending.Available at sephora.com