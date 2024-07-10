6 Best Liquid Blushes to Wear for a Sun-Kissed Glow

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Summertime is all we’re thinking about right now. We’re ready to show off our melanated skin and serve face all season long. That said, you might be looking to upgrade your makeup routine. Why not start by tossing your powder formula to the side and replacing it with a glow-inducing liquid blush.

“A liquid blush adds a pop of color and healthy glow to the cheeks,” makeup artist Christopher Trotman tells ESSENCE, sharing that they can be very versatile and “give off a soft coverage and healthy glowy skin effect.” Jennifer Wasser, a sunless tanning expert, notes that liquid blushes have a lighter weight formula compared to cream blush and come in different packaging. “Many formulas come in a squeeze tube or wand applicator,” Wasser says. “Some liquid blushes will have a built- in sponge-tip applicator.”

Every skin type can benefit from liquid blushes. As celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro notes, they’re “blendable and buildable.”

When it comes to how long these blushes last, it depends on one’s skin type. “Individuals with dry or combination skin may have longer wear compared to someone with oily skin,” Wasser says. “So it’s always best to find a formula that works well for your individual needs.” She notes that people with oily skin should search “for a formula with a more concentration of pigments.” Meanwhile, those with dry or mature skin should look for “a dewy and hydrating finish for the most natural glow.” She leaves us with a final tip: “add setting spray on top for the longest wear.”

Below for expert-approved liquid blushes to try this summer and beyond.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.