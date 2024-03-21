The 7 Must-Try Blushes For Spring

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

As the anticipation for Spring approaches, many of us are planning our seasonal wardrobe switch-ups and updated beauty looks. This also means we’re searching for the perfect blushes to add into our everyday makeup routine. But if we’re being honest, finding the best one for our gorgeous melanin isn’t always easy.

For Black women especially, finding the right shade involves thoughtful consideration of not only desired aesthetic but also skin tone and undertone. For example, warm undertones pair well with peachy hues, while cooler ones favor berry shades.

And, not to mention, in the ever-evolving landscape of makeup trends, staying informed can be daunting. Last season, liquid blushes dominated the beauty counters, but now powder stick blushes have taken the spotlight.

The below carefully selected pouty pink and orange hued blushes promise to add a touch of warmth to your complexion and make you feel like “that girl.” Whether you want a subtle, dewy glow or a bolder pop of color, this list has a product to suit every mood and price point. Or if you’re looking for blushes that have hydrating benefits, here, you’ll find those with lovely skincare benefits like hyaluronic serum and squalene as well.

So, as we eagerly await the arrival of spring, why not treat yourself to one (or more) of these blushes and welcome the season with a fresh glow?

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.