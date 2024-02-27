Mastering Winter Skincare With Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton

Shutterstock / BAZA Production

Although there are only a few weeks left of winter, having the right skincare for the season of brisk winds and indoor heating is still a must. During this time especially, many individuals grapple with a familiar skincare dilemma: dry skin.

“For many people, winter presents a significant challenge when it comes to skincare,” Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, the founder of ROSE Ingleton MD, a highly respected dermatologist, tells ESSENCE. “The combination of cold, dry air outdoors and heated indoor environments can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness, flakiness, and irritation.”

But fear not. Below, Dr. Ingleton offers her invaluable insights when it comes to preserving skin health during the last moments of this winter chill.

Choose products with occlusive ingredients

To address these concerns, Dr. Ingleton emphasizes the importance of choosing skincare products formulated with specific ingredients tailored to combat winter’s harsh effects. “Occlusive ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil, and dimethicone are essential for preventing trans-epidermal water loss,” she explains. “Additionally, ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide play a crucial role in strengthening the skin barrier, helping to lock in moisture and protect against environmental aggressors.”

Ensure your routine is hydrating

In addition to selecting the right products, Dr. Ingleton emphasizes the importance of implementing a comprehensive skincare routine designed to combat the challenges of winter weather. “A proper skincare routine built around hydration and moisturization is essential,” she advises. “This may include using a humidifier to add moisture to indoor environments and following a consistent regimen of cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting the skin.”

Know your skin type

As individuals adapt their skincare routines to the changing seasons, Dr. Ingleton emphasizes the need for personalized care and attention to individual skin concerns. “Every person’s skin is unique, and it’s important to tailor your skincare routine to address your specific needs,” she advises. “Whether you’re dealing with dryness, irritation, or acne, seeking professional guidance from a dermatologist can help ensure that you receive the most effective treatment for your skin.”

Opt for gentle formulas

For those wondering about the compatibility of certain skincare treatments with winter conditions, Dr. Ingleton reassures that many active ingredients, including retinol, can still be used effectively. However, she advises caution due to potential increased sensitivity during the colder months. “Reducing the frequency of exfoliation and opting for gentler formulations can help minimize irritation while still achieving desired results,” she explains.

“If your skin becomes visibly irritated, it’s important to discontinue the use of harsh active ingredients and opt for gentle, non-drying cleansers and moisturizers,” she advises. “Products containing soothing ingredients such as ceramides and hydrating serums can help alleviate dryness and discomfort.”

Make lifestyle changes

Dr. Ingleton highlights the importance of lifestyle factors in maintaining healthy skin during winter. “Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and incorporating omega-3 fatty acids into your diet can support skin health from the inside out,” she recommends. “Furthermore, taking shorter, warm showers instead of long, hot ones can help prevent further moisture loss from the skin.”