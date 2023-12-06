The Ideal Winter Skincare Routine– According To A Leading Esthetician

As we transition into winter, skin concerns begin to rise. If you don’t have a well-working routine, now is the time to create one– not just for the face, but also for your body. One of the main concerns I see during this time of the year is dryness. While some areas of the body are brimming with oil glands, other areas may require extra care. Elbows, hands, knees, and feet in particular depend on additional protection that comes from a good topical regime.

To establish a first line of defense against dryness and irritation, you want to make sure you start off using a gentle cleanser and end with a heavier moisturizer. Consider these key steps below to take your winter skin care practices to the next level.

Samantha Mims.

Oil cleanse

Oil cleansing is one of the best ways to break down product buildup, impurities, and unnoticeable grime, all while balancing out the skin’s natural lipids. My newly favorite multidimensional oil cleanser EVERY MOOD from In.Groov doubles as a moisturizer and keeps the skin nourished for extended periods of time. With powerhouse ingredients like prickly pear for antioxidant support, elderberry to promote skin regeneration, and milk thistle to combat acne, you’ll love it as it’s great for all skin types.

Exfoliate the body

Incorporating a good body polish into your routine will result in soft, supple skin. What happens when you take a layer off? You begin the process of skin resurfacing– creating a pathway for better product absorption and diminishing the appearance of dull skin. I suggest alternating between dry brushing and using a body exfoliant twice per week, specifically on dry skin. OUI The People’s, Cream Body Polish, is packed with a unique blend of physical and chemical exfoliators that works wonders at addressing clogged pores, evening texture and gradually fading scars. Additionally, Fur has created a Dry Brush that works to improve lymphatic drainage, detoxification, and, without a doubt, the skin’s radiance.

Moisturize

This applies to both face and body. Simply put, it’s the last step you do in any routine. Finding a good moisturizer that’ll provide a substantial amount of moisture support, while simultaneously treating the skin, can make a difference in skin health and functionality. I’ve been obsessed with Epi.logic’s Total Package year-round but it’s built for winter. It’s loaded with peptides to help strengthen and perk up the collagen. For the body, I’ve been using JENTL and I love the soft, buttery texture most. It melts as it meets the skin and also provides day-long nourishment. It’s perfect to apply directly to damp skin. Apply it post-bath or shower and bask in the effects.