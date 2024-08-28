A Look Back At Christian Siriano's Pivotal Shows

Getty Images

With his official foray into New York Fashion Week in 2008 designer Christian Siriano introduced NYC to his intentional pieces. Siriano had captured the hearts and minds of viewers of Project Runway ahead of this debut which featured gowns and fantastical creations. From his debut to the ongoing era, the designer has brought dramatic and fanciful dresses back to the forefront of the American fashion conversation.

In addition to invigorating American fashion, Siriano has also accomplished something else nearly just as worthy. He’s presented the opportunity for women to wear clothing for the most confident version of themselves. The designer’s dedication to his vibrant creations has led to a loyal and spirited fanbase. These individuals regularly attend his shows during New York Fashion Week while supporting him year-round for press moments and by wearing his custom creations.

In recent years, Siriano has created picture-perfect collections that allude to his dedication to his craft. Each season, he chooses an imaginative theme and sticks to it. I recall when just last year he delved into balletcore–for another season he took inspiration from Dune and the desert-centric novel by Frank Herbert. Interestingly, these separate collections were brilliant and appeared as though he’d immersed himself into these subjects wholly to prepare for his shows.

Design-wise Christian Siriano’s presentations are eloquent displays of radical dreaming. Each one is nearly an ode to his first presentation in 2008–he gets more creative with each show. For instance, his Spring/Summer 2024 which was also his 15th anniversary pulled largely from the balletcore as previously mentioned so the hue baby pink was utilized in picturesque ways.

Do you remember when Siriano presented at his breathtaking Connecticut home amid the pandemic? We do. His suburban backyard became a runway. Gowns flowed beautifully on the grass and the show is imprinted in our minds forever.

Below take a look at Christian Siriano’s greatest show moments over the years.

01 01 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

02 02 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

03 03 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2024 Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images

04 04 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2024 Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images

05 05 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

06 06 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 JP Yim/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

07 07 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

08 08 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

09 09 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

10 10 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2021 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

11 11 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2021 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

12 12 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2021 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

13 13 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2011 Catwalking/Getty Images

14 14 Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2011 Catwalking/Getty Images

15 15 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2011 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

16 16 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2011 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

17 17 Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2008 Brian Killian/FilmMagic