Miami Art Week 2024: The Events And Exhibitions You Need To Experience

Dive into a week of creativity, featuring world-class art, local talent, and dynamic installations.
By Okla Jones ·

The highly anticipated Miami Art Week returns from December 2–8, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of artistic expression. Renowned for its dynamic mix of galleries, immersive installations, and innovative events, the week celebrates creativity worldwide. Whether you’re an art connoisseur or a curious newcomer, these days will offer a wealth of experiences, from Art Basel‘s global showcase of over 4,000 artists to the culturally rich Art of Black exhibitions, celebrating its 10th anniversary with works inspired by Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Beyond the art, Miami’s culinary and nightlife scenes shine as perfect complements to the festivities. Indulge in Michelin-starred dining or visit hotspots like Serena at Moxy, RHouse for modern Latin American fare and dazzling performances, or Panamericano Bar for unique, speakeasy-style cocktails. Accommodations like citizenM South Beach and Kimpton EPIC infuse hospitality with artistic flair, offering guests a gateway to the town’s creative pulse.

With a packed schedule of must-see art fairs, pop-ups, and cultural events, this guide has you covered for a week of unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s exploring the immersive installations at UNTITLED or enjoying vibrant community events like the 3rd Annual Abloh Invitational, Miami Art Week promises to captivate and inspire—here’s your ultimate guide to all the action.

