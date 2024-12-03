Miami Art Week 2024: The Events And Exhibitions You Need To Experience

The highly anticipated Miami Art Week returns from December 2–8, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of artistic expression. Renowned for its dynamic mix of galleries, immersive installations, and innovative events, the week celebrates creativity worldwide. Whether you’re an art connoisseur or a curious newcomer, these days will offer a wealth of experiences, from Art Basel‘s global showcase of over 4,000 artists to the culturally rich Art of Black exhibitions, celebrating its 10th anniversary with works inspired by Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Beyond the art, Miami’s culinary and nightlife scenes shine as perfect complements to the festivities. Indulge in Michelin-starred dining or visit hotspots like Serena at Moxy, RHouse for modern Latin American fare and dazzling performances, or Panamericano Bar for unique, speakeasy-style cocktails. Accommodations like citizenM South Beach and Kimpton EPIC infuse hospitality with artistic flair, offering guests a gateway to the town’s creative pulse.

With a packed schedule of must-see art fairs, pop-ups, and cultural events, this guide has you covered for a week of unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s exploring the immersive installations at UNTITLED or enjoying vibrant community events like the 3rd Annual Abloh Invitational, Miami Art Week promises to captivate and inspire—here’s your ultimate guide to all the action.

Gucci Boule de Neige Gucci brings festive cheer to the Design District with Gucci Boule de Neige, a snow globe installation celebrating the brand’s travel heritage and holiday spirit. On display until January 7, 2025, the whimsical structure invites visitors to reflect on Gucci’s storied history amidst the joy of the season.

Location: 95 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: November 27 – January 7, 2025

Trinity 100 Pop-Up Cartier commemorates 100 years of its Trinity collection with a five-room immersive pop-up. Journey through the evolution of this iconic design, featuring curated exhibits, interactive experiences, and an opportunity to try on Trinity creations. Complimentary reservations are available online.

Location: 23 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: December 4-8, 11 AM – 9 PM

The Open Invitational Dedicated to dismantling hierarchies, this fair showcases artists with mental and physical disabilities. Founded by David Fierman and Ross McCalla, the event offers unique and urgent art to collectors and institutions.

Location: 140 NE 39th St, 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: December 2-8, 12 PM – 7 PM

Saatchi Yates: Slawn Nigerian-born artist Slawn debuts a striking body of work merging Yoruba heritage and abstract expressionism. This exhibition features bold canvases addressing race, identity, and society, alongside Slawn’s iconic frowning caricatures.

Location: 70 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: November 26 – December 10, 11 AM – 6 PM

LVMH Culture House Dive into a diverse showcase of art by emerging and established talents, emphasizing inclusivity. Panel discussions featuring artists and cultural tastemakers add a dynamic layer to this immersive gallery.

Location: Paradise Plaza Event Space, 151 NE 41st St, 3rd floor, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: December 4-8, 10 AM – 6 PM

Prizm Art Fair Centered on African and African diaspora art, Prizm Art Fair celebrates diverse voices through immersive exhibits and curated programming. Don’t miss this cultural highlight of the week.

Location: 4220 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Dates: December 3-8

Invisible Luggage Hosted at the Historic Hampton House, this exhibition explores social justice, gender identity, and immigration through multimedia art. Rooted in the Civil Rights Movement, it aligns history with contemporary narratives.

Location: 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Dates: December 2-15, 11 AM – 6 PM

Living the Dream by Alteronce Gumby Alteronce Gumby’s largest public mural to date transforms Jade Alley with a luminous mosaic of stained glass, gemstones, and fossils. Inspired by Fauvist boldness and cosmic themes, the mural celebrates color and materiality in a permanent installation.

Location: Jade Alley, 176 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: Permanent

Bony Ramirez: Musa Coccinea Temporary Mural Dominican-born artist Bony Ramirez celebrates Caribbean beauty and strength through a vivid mural of a towering figure surrounded by lush foliage. Drawing on colonial and natural history, the piece highlights Ramirez’s dedication to storytelling and cultural heritage.

Location: Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137 (2nd Floor)

Dates: December 2-8

Art Miami As Miami Art Week’s flagship fair, Art Miami showcases an impressive array of modern and contemporary works. Celebrated for its curated selection of blue-chip artists, this fair offers something for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Location: 1 Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132

Dates: December 3-8

NADA Miami The New Art Dealers Alliance presents works by emerging contemporary artists, focusing on innovation and fresh perspectives. This year’s fair promises dynamic programming and diverse artistic voices.

Location: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Dates: December 3-7

Design Miami This celebrated fair bridges the worlds of art and design, featuring immersive installations, avant-garde furniture, and collectible design objects. Don’t miss Nicole Nomsa Moyo’s Pearl Jam, inspired by South Africa’s Ndebele culture.

Location: Pride Park, 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Dates: December 3-8

CONTEXT Art Miami Focused on emerging and mid-career artists, CONTEXT offers a fresh perspective on contemporary art trends. With a curated program, this fair complements its sibling, Art Miami, with innovation and accessibility.

Location: 1 Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132

Dates: December 3-8

Aqua Art Miami Known for its intimate setting in a South Beach hotel, Aqua Art Miami emphasizes emerging artists in an accessible and vibrant atmosphere. Its unique layout fosters connections between art lovers and creators.

Location: Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Dates: December 4-8

Ink Miami Art Fair A celebration of fine art prints and works on paper, Ink Miami offers collectors an exceptional selection of limited-edition pieces. This boutique fair emphasizes accessibility and quality.

Location: Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Dates: December 4-8

Satellite Art Show Known for its edgy and experimental approach, Satellite Art Show pushes boundaries with immersive installations and unconventional programming. The show provides a platform for underrepresented artists and grassroots collectives, creating a dynamic and vibrant experience.

Location: Miami Beach, exact venue TBA

Dates: December 4-8

Spectrum Miami Spectrum Miami celebrates modern and contemporary art, offering curated spaces and thematic exhibitions. With a focus on innovative techniques and bold aesthetics, the fair attracts collectors and art enthusiasts alike.

Location: Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Dates: December 4-8

Pinta Miami As a leading platform for Ibero-American modern and contemporary art, Pinta Miami features galleries from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. This year’s edition includes cutting-edge works, cultural programming, and curated exhibitions.

Location: Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Dates: December 5-8

Vernissage-Visage + Portrait Stories Dive into portraiture as a universal language at this unique exhibition celebrating the emotional power of the human face. Featuring five artists, the event explores themes of identity and connection.

Location: Doral Cultural Arts Center, 8350 NW 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33166

Dates: December 3, 6 PM – 9 PM

Bold. Black. Baldwin. This profound exhibition pairs James Baldwin’s poignant words with evocative mixed media works and documentary photographs. Curated by Carl-Philippe Juste and Rebecca Friedman, it highlights Baldwin’s legacy through visual storytelling.

Location: IPC ArtSpace, 225 NE 59th St, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: December 1-8

Beauty of Haiti Celebrate Haiti’s rich culture through vibrant paintings by Belina Wright. This solo exhibition at the Haitian Heritage Museum showcases the island’s history and artistry with colorful and captivating works.

Location: Haitian Heritage Museum, 4141 NE 2nd Ave #105c, Miami, FL 33137

Dates: December 5-8

Art of Transformation Hosted at the Contemporary African Diaspora Art Center, this multi-day event delves into African and African diaspora art and literature. The program features interactive exhibits and engaging panel discussions.

Location: 780 Fisherman St, Opa-locka, FL 33054

Dates: December 4-8

Girl Power Rocks the Runway This empowering fashion show celebrates self-expression and creativity, showcasing the work of young girls in fashion and event production. In partnership with Kinnect | KITH, It’s From The Soul, and the Overtown CRA, this event emphasizes confidence and career exploration.

Location: Overtown Youth Center, 450 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136

Dates: December 8, 2 PM – 4 PM

On the Ban Wagon: The Power of the Pen Explore the impact of banned books that have shaped African American history. This exhibition at the historic Dana A. Dorsey House celebrates literary works that challenge societal norms and inspire resilience.

Location: Dana A. Dorsey House, 250 NW 9th St, Miami, FL 33136

Dates: Through December 31

LOUD Love of Urban Design This multi-day event celebrates urban creativity with fashion shows, art exhibitions, networking sessions, and more. It’s a must-attend for creatives and community-focused organizations.

Location: TBA

Dates: December 4-7

Calida Rawles: Away with the Tides Explore the transformative power of water in Calida Rawles’ hyperrealistic and poetic paintings. The exhibition highlights themes of healing, resilience, and the African American experience.

Location: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Dates: Through February 23, 2025

Kabuya Pamela Bowens-Saffo: From the Heights This exhibition highlights decades of work by Bowens-Saffo, a pivotal figure in South Florida’s cultural landscape. Her art delves into African American experiences through printmaking and mixed media.

Location: MDC’s Padrón Campus Art Gallery, 627 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33135

Dates: December 2 – March 15, 2025

GeoVanna Gonzalez: Flowing Pathways Inspired by rivers, this public art installation invites viewers to reflect on their journeys. The geometric frames create a contrast between rigidity and fluidity, encouraging contemplation.

Location: Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College, 600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Dates: December 2-8

Chance the Rapper Presents: Writings on the Wall Immerse yourself in Chance the Rapper’s Writings on the Wall Star Line Listening Experience, a celebration of music, creativity, and storytelling. This unique event showcases his latest works in an intimate and engaging setting.

Location: Miami, FL (Exact location TBA)

Dates: December 3-6

Night Shift, AM Edition American Express and Delta Air Lines team up to energize Miami Art Week with complimentary breakfast pizza, coffee, and tea at the Rubell Museum. Guests also enjoy early access to the museum’s world-class collection ahead of opening hours.

Location: Rubell Museum, 1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Date: December 6, 9 AM – 11 AM

Untitled Art Fair Founded in 2012, Untitled Art is a leading contemporary art fair taking place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art that prioritizes collaboration within each aspect of the fair.

Location: Untitled Art Fair, Ocean Drive & 12th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Dates: December 4-8, 11 AM – 7 PM

Wanderlust by American Express and Marriott Bonvoy Celebrate global travel and art at this exclusive Marriott Bonvoy and American Express event. Featuring a pop-up by Superbueno, immersive sculptures, and amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles, this party brings international flair to South Beach.

Location: W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Date: December 7, 8 PM – 11 PM

Art Beat Miami An electrifying fusion of art, music, fashion, and food awaits at ART BEAT MIAMI. This vibrant multi-venue exhibition features over 30 artists celebrating diverse cultural expressions during Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

Location: Multiple locations across Miami-Dade County

Dates: December 4-8

The Art of Nightlife at E11EVEN Miami Experience Miami’s nightlife like never before with The Art of Nightlife at E11EVEN Miami. Highlights include performances by 50 Cent and Lil Wayne, along with the inaugural E11EVEN Golf Classic.

Location: 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Dates: December 4-8

Miami Art Week Wynwood Pop-Up Dive into Wynwood’s vibrant art scene with this immersive pop-up event featuring curated installations and live performances. It’s the perfect way to experience the creative heartbeat of Miami.

Location: Wynwood, Miami, FL

Dates: December 7-8

SANCTUARY: Our Sacred Place Woosler Delisfort’s photography exhibition captures spiritual rituals across Miami’s diverse communities. Through compelling images, explore the cultural importance of sacred spaces as political and spiritual havens.

Location: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33130

Dates: Through January 26, 2025

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show 2024 Located in Historic Overtown, this fair showcases African-American art and culture. Highlights include exhibitions, dialogue series, and an emphasis on the community theme of Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are.

Location: Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW 9th St, Miami, FL 33136

Dates: December 5-8

ARt Connecting Communities Kick off Soul Basel with a mix of film, virtual reality, and interactive art connecting Miami’s historical neighborhoods. The program includes documentary screenings and a moderated conversation on shared cultural heritage.

Location: Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Dates: December 2, 7 PM – 10 PM

Black Beauty as an Act of Resistance This exhibition celebrates the creative power of Black hair and beauty rituals as expressions of identity and culture. Set in a recreated 1930s hair shop, it offers an intimate exploration of service, love, and resilience.

Location: TBA

Dates: Through December 8

Fridge Art Fair This unconventional fair delivers quirky and offbeat installations in Miami Beach and Wynwood, celebrating fringe artists and experimental work.

Location: Wynwood and Miami Beach, FL

Dates: December 3-8

Creative Minds Talk Creative Minds Talks in partnership with world renowned Art Dealer, Jeffrey Deitch brings you another stellar experience : Where Art Meets Sports, with conversation between Carmelo Anthony and Mickalene Thomas. Proceeds from the event will benefit the charities championed by our guest speakers; Social Change Fund United and Charm City Cultural Cultivation / Soula’s House.

Location: 35 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137

Date: December 5, 2024, 5PM – 9PM

BitBasel 2024: Bridging Art and Technology Celebrating its 5th anniversary, BitBasel returns to Miami Art Week at the Sagamore Hotel, showcasing the transformative fusion of art and technology. Highlights include the Eternal Creations exhibition featuring Michelangelo’s silver sculptures, thought-provoking panels on sustainability and AI, and immersive events like the 305 Pool Party with live performances. The week ends with the iconic Sagamore Brunch and a celebration of women in tech at the Visible Women Brunch.

Location: Sagamore Hotel, Miami Beach

Dates: December 2-8, 2024