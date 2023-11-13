“The Art Of Hip Hop” to Open Permanent Space During Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

The Fugees: Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill during the shooting of the “Vocab” video, East Harlem, New York City, 1993 / Photo by Lisa Leone

As the 50th anniversary celebrations continue, this December, the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami is acquiring a new immersive exhibit, “The Art of Hip Hop.”

“From the Bronx to the Beach,” the title of the inaugural exhibition, will debut during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 on December 5.

“[T]he exhibition will feature a special focus on the unsung heroes of Hip Hop culture: the visual creators who have left an indelible mark on this movement,” Miami Guide reports.

“While rappers and DJs routinely absorb the limelight, The Art of Hip Hop places an emphasis on the photographers, album cover artists, graffiti writers, and logo designers who are responsible for creating the visual identity of Hip Hop as we know it,” the presser continues.

Attendees will also get a glimpse of classic memorabilia from the Bronx’s DJ Kool Herc and Miami rapper and activist Uncle Luke.

“I fell in love with Hip Hop culture 40 years ago in the streets of New York. This historical exhibition belongs in Miami which has historically been a city with innovation and creativity in all the elements of Hip Hop. The public is going to love this,” Alan Ket, Curator and Co-Founder of “The Art of Hip Hop” told ESSENCE.

“The Art of Hip Hop” also shines a spotlight and illuminates the genre’s unique history within the city of Miami as depicted by “local historian and photographer Derick G and photographer Esdras T. Thelusma.”

In addition, Ket has also collaborated with StockX on a new exclusive curated sneaker collection, to augment the exhibit and the stories behind the featured works.

“Since its inception, hip-hop has revolutionized sneaker culture. Most of our favorite pairs have been defined, in some way, by hip-hop’s legacy. Over the course of its 50-year history, the genre has been influencing brands and giving them cultural resonance. It is our privilege to work with The Museum of Graffiti to bring its exhibit to life, and to not only celebrate ‘The Art of Hip Hop’, but to honor the community that has shaped it,” said StockX CMO Deena Bahri.

With this December launch, Miami now becomes the permanent home for this exhibit, which previously showcased at Austin’s SXSW Festival and UrbanBreak in Seoul.