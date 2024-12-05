I’m Here For Rihanna’s Latest Alaïa Moment

Getty Images

It seems as though Rihanna has been everywhere lately. For her latest fashion moment, the global star and entrepreneur donned an Alaïa gown at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in Manhattan. Rihanna’s look styled by Jahleel Weaver was effortless alongside A$AP Rocky, who arrived in a leather biker jacket with fur trimming and sleek trousers. The latter received an award for Collaboration of the Year due to his work with PUMA’s Formula 1 division.

The Alaïa dress was designed to appear similarly to a T-shirt dress. A train that swept gently on the ground accompanied the popped collar and flowing body. Since the gown featured details that would be found on a collared shirt, some buttons went nearly to Rihanna’s neck too. A slit which allowed for a hint of sensuality was also a part of the design. For footwear, she wore custom Manolo Blahnik tie-up sandals in white. The jewelry Rihanna showed up in included pieces by Chrome Hearts, Jacob & Co., vintage Van Cleef & Arpels, and Joseph Saidan & Sons.

Cindy Ord/WireImage

This wasn’t Rih’s only look of the week that grabbed our attention. At the British Fashion Awards, she attended the ceremony in a vintage Christian Lacroix ensemble. This moment was one of the most intentional archival pulls of the year. In total, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the mogul and personal style connoisseur.