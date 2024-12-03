The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2024 British Fashion Awards

Getty Images

The 2024 British Fashion Awards came and went swiftly! On Monday evening at Royal Albert Hall in London, the prestigious evening kicked off with quite a few red carpet darlings. Take for instance Rihanna who shut it down in an archival couture look by Christian Lacroix. Consisting of a delicately designed fur coat in sky blue and an electric blue hat this feat was pulled off by her. longtime stylist and creative director Jahleel Weaver. Ever ready to appear by her side was A$AP Rocky who was honored with the Cultural Innovator award while donning Bottega Veneta.

Elsewhere, model Leomi Anderson appeared in a sculptural design by Iris Van Herpen. This look stole my heart. And one of our favorite style stars of the year, Sabrina Elba, arrived in a see-through gown by Victoria Beckham. This was an effortlessly stylish moment for Elba.

Joan Smalls wore an experimental frock by Self-Portrait that spoke to her edgy side. The paneled creation fared well for Smalls. Jourdan Dunn showed up in a two-piece leopard print set by Dior with a matching bus boy style cap. Separately Tems wore a feathered gown in all-white that hasn’t been credited.

A win for the evening that felt fitting to mention included Grace Wales Bonner walking away with the Britsh Menswear Designer of The Year Award. While photographer extraordinaire Tyler Mitchell won the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Below take a look at all of the best celebrity red carpet moments at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

