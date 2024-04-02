5 Emerging Red Carpet Darlings To Keep An Eye On

Getty Images

Awards season is an exciting time for fashion editors, writers, and stylists alike. It’s a glamorous yet chaotic time, similar to any fashion week. Celebrities are seeing each other for about a month straight because of the ceremonies and after-parties. One thing that is always exhilarating about awards season is the emerging red carpet darlings.

Think showstopping looks along with masterful styling from visionaries looking to “break the internet.” We’ve watched the red carpet from the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Grammy Awards, the SAG Awards, and so many more. After countless red carpet best looks round ups, we’ve deliberated and narrowed down our top five emerging red carpet darlings who are: Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, multi-award winner Ayo Edebiri, rising actresses Arsema Thomas and India Ria Amartiefio, and Grammy award-winning artist Coco Jones.

Their stylists have created looks around their personas, allowing them to take up space at these ceremonies and revel in their red carpet moments. The fashion industry was buzzing with praises for these women’s red carpet looks and our fashion team was too. Among their career success, their fashion choices on the red carpet solidify their presence in Hollywood and create unforgettable sartorial moments.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Da’Vine Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph has had quite the year already with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a BAFTA, and a SAG Award. Each of these moments were due to her role in The Holdovers. Her acting prowess without question is deserving and another thing, her red carpet style makes her just as deserving for our top pick as an emerging red carpet darling. Her stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald have created looks that are filled with drama and glamour for her. They’ve dressed her in custom looks from designers such as Jovana Louis, recently, a blue sparking Louis Vuitton gown on her big night at the Oscars, a nude Valdrin Sahiti dress with a floral off-the-shoulder detail, and a burgundy sequined detailed off-the-shoulder and peplum gown. The actress’s looks this season have proven to us she’s here to stay.

Ayo Edebiri

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri made it to our “It” Girl list of 2023 with her playful looks. Now, she’s back and even better than before with more refined looks. In 2023 her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, dressed her in an array of Thom Browne looks like her 2023 Critics Choice Awards look which included a skirt suit set with a black and white train. She was also seen in a white draped Loewe dress with red balloon-like details attached to it on the TIME 100 red carpet. This year, she’s had a sweep of wins at the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the SAG Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards. Goldberg spearheaded an array of strapless looks like a red satin Prada dress for the Golden Globes, a white ensemble with a flare detail from Proenza Schouler to the Governors Awards. We were in love with her custom black Louis Vuitton leather 3D bubble piece which left an indelible mark on this year’s Emmys. At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, she also donned a white The Row suit which solidified her “It” Girl status. Then at the SAG Awards, her black and white Luar gown proved that she’s been groomed to be a red carpet darling largely due to her willingness to experiment alongside Goldberg. There’s no denying that she’s the people’s princess.

Arsema Thomas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Arsema Thomas attends the NAACP Image Awards Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images For NAACP)

Queen Charlotte actress Arsema Thomas is a woman who is very intentional about how she adorns her body. Often, she reaches for Black-owned brands that speak to her ethos of “honoring her body.” The NAACP Award winner wore a fiery red gown designed by Atelier Ndigo. She’s been seen in African designers like Kwasi Paul, an Ezokhetho printed dress for a Bridgerton premiere event, and a Laurenceairline multiprint jumpsuit at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood event, styled by Julienne M’Poko. She continues to show deliberate support to Black designers during her major moments and styles each look with eclectic hairstyles and accessories that make her red carpet looks even more show-stopping.

Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Coco Jones attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

R&B singer and Grammy Award winner Coco Jones’ red carpet style has evolved over the years. She’s been on the red carpet since her Disney days but this season we’ve done too many double-takes at her fabulous ensembles. Jones tends to lean on classic styles that highlight her physique seamlessly. Jones and her stylist Jyotisha Bridges have the synergy needed to create gorgeous red carpet looks like her white and black feathered Pre-Grammy Gala look designed by Nina Ricci, her princess-like blue plunging neckline gown designed by Celia Kritharioti at the Grammy Awards, her Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty feathered and sequin strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown, and her white long sleeve gown at the NAACP Awards have kept our attention on her.

India Ria Amarteifio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: India Amarteifio attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

The Bridgerton actress and two-time NAACP Award winner, India Ria Amarteifio has us impressed no matter which event she’s attending. Her red carpet looks at the BAFTAs and the NAACP Awards have shown us that she’s one to watch. Her NAACP red carpet look was designed by Black woman designer Tolu Coker. An intentional effort to support Black designers by her stylist Holly White. Then again at the BAFTAs, White dressed her in a red gown designed by Ahluwalia, another Black woman designer. In late 2023 at the British Fashion Awards, her beige Huishan Zhang tulle dress was a show-stopper.