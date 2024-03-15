Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Arsema Thomas For The NAACP Image Awards

Elton Anderson Jr.

You may recognize Arsema Thomas as the dynamic and multi-layered character, Lady Agatha Danbury, in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, written by Shonda Rhimes. The Nigerian-Ethiopian actress quickly garnered fans following the release of the prequel last year. Avid lovers of the Netflix series see themselves in her character who battles against adversity while staying firm in her beliefs even as a young woman in Regency-era England. “I think it’s the fact that she represents the struggles and the obstacles that women like my mother and my grandmother faced–to be able to honor this extremely strong yet very vulnerable Black woman, [and] to have complexity is such a gift as an actor,” she shared over a call as she prepped for the NAACP Image Awards. Thomas feels she’s living out her dreams by attending the lauded ceremony where she was nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress” for her role which is a part of the Bridgerton universe.

For her NAACP Images awards look Thomas called upon costume designer Fernando Legadoé who has played a pivotal role as a creative director and designer for the film Bridges. Legadoé details how they connected in an email. The pair met on the set of She Taught Love, Arsema’s upcoming film that Legadoé is the costume designer for. “While building out the character arc through styling, we instantly connected and built a relationship beyond the film,” he shared. He has another design credit underway for the 2024 Sundance Grand Jury award winner, “In the Summers.” Curating a special moment for Thomas for the NAACP Image Awards as their first red carpet project was a no-brainer for Legadoé.

Ahead of her momentous evening, Legadoé knew that her dress needed to be from a designer of color. She shared that her favorite brands at the moment are mostly based on the African continent: Thebe Magugu, Agbobly, and Orange Culture. The relationship between a costume designer and a client needs to a unique synergy, something this pair has obtained easily. Legadoé said the three brands that aligned with Arsema most were Harbison, VICNATE, and Christopher John Rogers. He shares that Thomas connects most with brands that are vibrant and that she is most drawn to designs that offer a diverse perspective on fashion.

Legadoé is a costume designer who knows that every moment he dresses someone he’s creating a narrative, from the red carpet to the big screen. The actress’s style inspirations are currently Rihanna, FKA Twigs, and her mother which are accurate depictions of her current affinity for boundary-breaking, chic ensembles. “Arsema is a rare talent in the industry and styling adds an additional layer of depth to experience her vibrant personality and beauty,” he notes.

Legadoé shared that when Arsema offered him the opportunity to curate this moment for her, he instantly knew they needed a designer of color. “I worked to pull a number of options, even some from Africa and as we were collecting options, because of the importance of Arsema’s first award show, I also thought we could consider a custom option,” he added. Waina Chancy, the Haitian designer behind Atelier Ndigo came to mind immediately.

Fernando and Waina have been friends since fashion school at Miami International University of Art and Design. Since then they’ve stayed in touch and have watched each other grow into the creatives they once yearned to become. They both worked on the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight. “I’ve been waiting for the right moment for us to collaborate.” He shares that he’s proud that she’s now an established designer in the fashion industry.

Atelier Ndigo embodies the elements that Arsema gravitates towards including her regularly being open to experimentation. Legadoé was intentional about the gown’s color, ease, movement, and architecture. One stand-out moment during our call was when the actress said she ensures that all her looks “honor her skin.” Thomas said she’s intentional about the designers she wears and Atelier Ndigo does just that.

“I think there is so much that I can say based on my clothes and on my hair and it traces back so much in my ancestry that I feel just empowers me,” she said. Her custom gown for the evening in Los Angeles was a fiery shade of red with a matching braided headpiece. The plunging neckline and feminine fitting on her frame is breathtaking. Legadoé accentutated Arsema’s red look with gold abstract art pieces credited to Burkinabaé by Emilienne Chatelain.

Ahead of the main event, Thomas tells me she’s taking in the moment by staying present. All of her behind-the-scenes red carpets are enjoyable with the community of her stylists, makeup artists, and publicists that she calls upon to create what she calls a grounding experience. “Having that fun lightness reminds you that we take everything so seriously when it’s meant to be for our enjoyment,” Thomas adds.

01 01 A Glimpse At Thomas’ Flawless Makeup Look Makeup artist Kymberli Williams preps Arsema’s skin before she gets dressed. Elton Anderson Jr.

02 02 A Look At The Fiery Gown A glimpse at the Atelier Ndigo custom dress by Waina Chancy. It was entitled a “Vision in Red.” Elton Anderson Jr.

03 03 Finishing Touches Thomas gets fitted for all the finishing touches on the gown before she steps out. Elton Anderson Jr.

04 04 The Essential Footwear Selects A closer look at the glamorous heels from Le Silla. Elton Anderson Jr.

05 05 The Decadent Jewelry Options The jewelry from Burkinabaé by Emilienne Chatelain had excellent options for the special evening. Elton Anderson Jr.

06 06 An Intimate Close Up Thomas’ braided headpiece from Atelier Ndigo was the perfect touch to accentuate her custom gown. Elton Anderson Jr.

07 07 A Calm Moment With Costume Designer Fernando Legadoé A touching moment between the two that Thomas and Legadoé are sure to cherish. Elton Anderson Jr.

08 08 One More Touch Up Makeup artist Kymberli Williams adds finishing touches to Thomas’ makeup before she steps out. Elton Anderson Jr.

09 09 A Look At Details And Jewels A perfect shot to take in all the details of the masterful look. Elton Anderson Jr.

10 10 Sheer Regalness The actress’ ability to “honor her skin” in any look is commendable. Elton Anderson Jr.

11 11 A Floaty Confection Arsema Thomas’ “Outstanding Supporting Actress” nomination is well deserved. Here she revels in her accomplishment in style. Elton Anderson Jr.

12 12 Chic In The Garden Before she takes a car to the NAACP Image Awards she poses elegantly. Elton Anderson Jr.

13 13 A Tropical-Inspired View The actress’ gown features a gorgeous and elegant train that elevates her already glamorous look. Elton Anderson Jr.

14 14 A Stunning Vantage Point She stands tall and confidently wearing her custom gown that reflects her culture and deep connection to it. Elton Anderson Jr.

15 15 One Last Look Thomas on her way to live out a dream come true at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Elton Anderson Jr.

Credits:

Producer: Ashton Legadoé

Creative Director And Costume Designer: Fernando “Fern” Legadoé

Photographer: Elton Anderson Jr.

Photo Assistant: Toddrick Rutledge

Makeup: Kymberli Williams

Gown: Atelier Ndigo by Waina Chancy

Jewelry: Burkinabaé by Emilienne Chatelain

Shoes: Le Silla