First Look: Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming Bridgerton spin-off series, Queen Charlotte.

The first full trailer for the season follows a young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, is on her quest for love and self-discovery. It also gives viewers a glimpse into her passionate relationship with the young King George; which is described in the video as “the unlikely romance that started it all.”

The new Netflix show will not only focus on the Queen’s origin story, but also the women that surrounded her. The digital streamer released a statement when the news of a Bridgerton prequel was first announced. “While the series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, it will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.”

Alongside Amarteifio, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will feature Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury. Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Mahoney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs will all appear in the first season of the series, in addition to Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell reprise their roles from the original Bridgerton.

Shonda Rhimes writes, executive produces and serves as showrunner. Betsy Beers executive produces alongside Tom Verica, who also directed the series.

See the first look photos from the upcoming season of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, premiering May 4 only on Netflix.

